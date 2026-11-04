Ooni urges stricter enforcement of plastic recycling policies

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi

By Ruth Eke

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has called on the Federal Government to strengthen the enforcement of recycling policies to tackle the growing problem of plastic waste in Nigeria.

The monarch made the call during the official opening of Polysmart Packaging Ltd., a Nigerian-owned recycling company in Ogun State.

He expressed concern over the indiscriminate disposal of plastic bottles and other waste materials on roads and drainage systems, warning that the practice posed serious environmental challenges.

Oba Ogunwusi, who commended the company for investing in waste recycling and environmental protection, questioned why many Nigerians found it difficult to maintain clean surroundings, unlike countries where environmental laws were strictly enforced.

He noted that plastic waste was particularly difficult to manage because of its long decomposition period, adding that improper disposal would continue to undermine environmental sanitation.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Polysmart Packaging Ltd., Wasiu Balogun, said the company’s newly expanded $60 million facility would significantly increase plastic waste recycling capacity in Nigeria.

Balogun said the company began operations in 2013 with an initial capital of N2 million but had since expanded to meet growing demand for plastic waste recycling.

He said the company would collaborate with relevant regulatory agencies to promote proper plastic waste management and assist manufacturers in complying with environmental regulations.

According to him, plans are underway to establish a network of waste collection agents across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas to improve the recovery and recycling of plastic materials.

Balogun disclosed that the facility would process 100,000 tonnes of mixed plastics annually when it reaches full capacity.

He said the capacity was equivalent to approximately 6.5 billion PET bottles, or about 15 million bottles daily.

The initiative, he added, would reduce the volume of plastic bottles dumped in landfills, burnt or washed into the Atlantic Ocean.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Polysmart Packaging Ltd., Niyi Yusuf, said the facility demonstrated confidence in Nigeria’s industrial sector.

Yusuf described the plant as Africa’s largest food-grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) facility, saying it would position Nigeria as a major recycling hub in West Africa.

He said Nigeria could strengthen its recycling system through improved extended producer responsibility policies and investment in waste collection and processing infrastructure.

Yusuf cited Germany, South Korea and the Netherlands as examples of countries that had developed effective recycling systems through stronger policies and infrastructure.