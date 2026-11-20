…Calls for prioritisation of Nigerian fabrics, investment in local production

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has called on the Federal Government to revive and protect Nigeria’s textile industry as part of efforts to strengthen the nation’s economic growth and development.

The monarch also urged textile unions to deploy all necessary measures to safeguard the industry and encourage the patronage of locally produced fabrics.

Oba Ogunwusi, represented by Olori Aderonke Adeyeye, made the call on Friday at the 38th Annual National Education Conference of the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) and the Nigeria Textile, Garment and Tailoring Employers’ Association in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Commending the unions for organising the conference to educate their members, the monarch said an informed labour union was essential to the survival of democracy and the development of the nation.

He said stakeholders must work together to restore the country’s textile industry, revive moribund mills and make locally manufactured fabrics a source of national pride.

“It is important for stakeholders to protect our industry. Let us prioritise our own fabrics. Let us revive our textile mills. Let us make Made in Nigeria a badge of pride, not an apology.

“We must honour labour. Every tailor, every cutter, every employer deserves dignity, fair pay and respect. Labour is not servitude; labour is nation-building.

“Let us raise a new generation. Teach them craft, teach them the business, teach them discipline. Do not let this knowledge die with us,” he said.

The Ooni further stressed that the survival of democracy was closely linked to economic prosperity, respect for workers and the protection of local industries.

“Democracy cannot stand on empty stomachs. It cannot stand where labour is not respected. It cannot stand where industry is allowed to die. A nation that abandons its artisans abandons its future,” he added.

Earlier, NUTGTWN President, Comrade Peter Godonu, urged the Federal Government to translate its commitment to industrialisation into concrete policies and investments capable of reviving the country’s struggling textile industry.

Godonu said Nigeria could no longer afford to celebrate the potential of its textile sector while factories remained closed, production capacity declined and imported products continued to dominate the domestic market.

He said the union would sustain its advocacy for policies that promote industrialisation, local production, decent work and the revival of the textile and garment industry.

“Our Union will therefore continue to intensify its advocacy and campaign for sustainable industrialisation, local production, decent work and the revival of the textile and garment industry.

“We remain available to partner with the Federal Government, state governments, employers and other stakeholders in developing and implementing practical solutions to these challenges,” he said.

The NUTGTWN president noted that Nigeria possessed several advantages that could support the rebuilding of a competitive textile and garment industry.

These, he said, included a large domestic market, cotton-growing potential, abundant labour, technical expertise, a vibrant fashion and garment-making industry, a youthful population and access to the wider African market through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He, however, said political will, policy consistency, investment and strategic coordination were necessary to harness these opportunities and restore the sector to productivity.