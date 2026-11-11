Ooni, Olubadan, six other monarchs hold strategic meeting in Ibadan

Olubadan-designate, Oba Rashidi Ladoja and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

…deliberate on security, regional development, 2027 elections

By Adeola Badru

Prominent traditional rulers from across the South-West on Tuesday converged on Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, for a closed-door meeting to deliberate on critical issues affecting the region.

The meeting, held at the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has in attendance the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; the Olubadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja; the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi; and the Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola.

Other monarchs attending the meeting include the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, the Alake of Egbaland, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, the Aseyin of Iseyin and the Alago of Ago-Iwoye, among other prominent traditional rulers.

A credible palace source confided in Vanguard that the monarchs would deliberate on a range of issues concerning the security, economic development and political future of the South-West.

According to the source, discussions would also extend to preparations for the 2027 general elections, alongside other matters of regional importance.

The source said, “The traditional rulers would deliberate on the various issues affecting the region.

“Some of the issues pencilled down for discussion include security, economic development and the 2027 general elections, among others.”