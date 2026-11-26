…Says no aide should face violence for performing official duties

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, Senator Allwell Heacho Onyesoh (Rivers East), has called on the National Assembly management to urgently investigate the alleged assault on two of his principal aides by security operatives attached to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Olamilekan Adeola (Ogun West).

The affected aides are Kingsley Wali, Esq., a Legislative Aide I, and Dr Kingsley Chioma Nwanyanwu, Special Adviser to the senator on General Services.

Onyesoh called for a comprehensive investigation to identify the security operatives involved, preserve relevant closed-circuit television footage, establish the circumstances surrounding Wali’s injuries and investigate the alleged attempted arrest of Nwanyanwu.

He also demanded protection for the two aides against intimidation or retaliation, insisting that the incident required a transparent investigation, accountability and justice for the victims.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by his Special Adviser on Publicity and Communications, Peter Oriri, the senator strongly condemned the alleged assault, vowing not to tolerate any attempt to intimidate his aides or undermine their dignity.

He maintained that no National Assembly official or aide should be subjected to violence or intimidation while performing legitimate official duties.

According to him, the National Assembly must remain an institution governed by law, discipline and mutual respect, rather than a place where security operatives exercise arbitrary powers with impunity.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday during a meeting of the Senate Committee on Appropriations at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

Wali was said to have sustained a head injury during a confrontation with security operatives attached to Adeola.

Giving an account of the incident, Onyesoh’s office said the two aides were duly appointed officials who had accompanied their principal to the committee meeting and were leaving after he had entered the meeting room when the confrontation occurred.

The statement said it was an established practice for legislative aides and other authorised officials to accompany their principals to committee meetings and see them off to the entrance.

It added that the aides neither attempted to force their way into the meeting nor disrupt its proceedings.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there was no closed-door session in progress when the incident occurred. Any suggestion that they were attempting to forcefully gain access to a restricted meeting is therefore unfounded,” the statement said.

It alleged that security operatives stationed at the entrance physically restrained, pushed and slapped Nwanyanwu, despite his having no intention of entering the meeting.

The statement further alleged that when Wali intervened, the operatives turned their aggression towards him.

“During the assault, Barr. Wali was dragged towards the staircase, pushed down and struck on the head with the butt of a firearm. He sustained a serious head injury and emerged bleeding profusely, requiring urgent medical attention,” it added.

Onyesoh’s office described the incident as a serious act of violence that should not be dismissed as a misunderstanding.

It further alleged that the same security operatives subsequently restrained Nwanyanwu and attempted to arrest him while he was seeking medical assistance for his injured colleague.

According to the statement, the operatives accused Nwanyanwu of being responsible for the incident.

The senator’s office also questioned the authority of security personnel attached to the committee chairman to exercise powers over duly authorised National Assembly officials.

It argued that such operatives were required to operate within established security protocols and could not usurp the institutional responsibilities of the Sergeant-at-Arms.

The statement said Onyesoh, who was already seated in the committee meeting, immediately stepped out after being informed of the incident and brought the two affected aides before the committee.

It added that senators present at the meeting condemned the alleged assault.

Reiterating his demand for an investigation, Onyesoh said security responsibilities did not confer on operatives the right to assault, intimidate or unlawfully restrain anyone.

The senator called on the appropriate National Assembly authorities to establish the facts surrounding the incident, identify those responsible and ensure that anyone found culpable was held accountable.