Only Rainbow Coalition can guarantee Tinubu’s victory in Bayelsa – PDP

President Tinubu

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, in Bayelsa State has claimed that the Rainbow Coalition is central to President Bola Tinubu’s re-election prospects in the state, pledging to mobilise 300,000 votes for the President in the 2027 general elections.

The state PDP chairman and leader of the coalition, Chief George Alabh Turnah, made the declaration in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Kevin Loveday-Egbo.

Turnah said the coalition would take its campaign for Tinubu’s re-election to communities across the state, with a grassroots mobilisation strategy targeting undecided voters ahead of the 2027 elections.

He described the National Rainbow Coalition as a platform for engaging voters, explaining that the group would use its community-level outreach to highlight what it considers the achievements of the Tinubu administration and canvass support for his second term.

The PDP chairman said the coalition was committed to expanding its mobilisation network across the state, adding that its target was to secure 300,000 votes for the President.

He also challenged the All Progressives Congress, APC, to mobilise an additional 500,000 votes, bringing the combined target of both parties to 800,000 votes.

“The Rainbow Coalition has pledged 300,000 votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Bayelsa State. We are tasking the APC to deliver 500,000 votes to bring the total number of votes for the APC to 800,000 out of the one million, one hundred and fifty thousand Permanent Voter Cards collected in the state,” Turnah said.

He said the coalition would intensify its grassroots engagements across Bayelsa as preparations gather momentum for the 2027 general elections.