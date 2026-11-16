Only four MDAs score above 50% in fiscal responsibility index

…FRC raises annual surplus remittances from N300m to N2trn

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Only four Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) scored above 50 per cent in the 2026 Fiscal Responsibility Index (FRI), raising concerns over compliance with statutory public financial management requirements.

The four MDAs are the Federal Ministries of Water Resources; Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy; Finance; and Housing and Urban Development.

The Acting Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Mr Charles Abana, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja while presenting the 2026 Fiscal Responsibility Index report.

He called on MDAs to improve compliance with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007, stressing the need to strengthen accountability and transparency in public financial management.

Under Pillar I of the assessment, which focuses on policy-based budgeting, the Ministry of Finance topped the list with 90 per cent, followed by Water Resources with 75 per cent, Health with 70.1 per cent, Innovation and Science Technology with 70 per cent, and Defence with 68 per cent.

Other ministries recorded lower scores, including Aviation with 28.2 per cent, Information with 36.7 per cent, Justice with 40 per cent, Police Affairs with 40 per cent, Works with 40 per cent, Youth Development with 40 per cent and Education with 48.4 per cent.

Under Pillar II, which assesses budget-policy linkages, comprehensiveness and transparency, only the Ministries of Water Resources and Finance scored above 50 per cent.

The Ministries of Police Affairs and Labour recorded the lowest scores in the category, with 6.7 per cent and 12.8 per cent, respectively.

Presenting the report, Abana described the exercise as a significant milestone in the commission’s efforts to deepen the institutionalisation of fiscal responsibility principles across the Federal Government.

He said the index was designed to assess the performance of MDAs in implementing statutory public financial management requirements and identify areas requiring improvement.

“The Fiscal Responsibility Index is not merely an assessment document or an administrative scorecard.

“It is an empirical, evidence-based benchmarking instrument designed to measure, score and rank Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies according to their levels of compliance with established public financial management obligations,” he said.

The index assesses institutional compliance with statutory requirements relating to public financial management practices, budgeting thresholds, procurement transparency and revenue remittance guidelines under the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007, and other applicable frameworks.

The 2026 edition evaluates the public financial management performance of federal MDAs across three consecutive financial years: 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Abana also disclosed that some ministries failed to complete the assessment process.

They include the Ministries of Transport; Agriculture and Food Security; Foreign Affairs; Petroleum Resources; Environment; and Industry, Trade and Investment.

He said the commission received and verified physical and electronic documentary evidence submitted by participating MDAs up to the September 4, 2026 deadline.

According to him, the final verification process ensured that supporting documents were examined, outstanding information considered and the data used in preparing the report properly validated.

The FRC boss described the presentation as an important accountability exercise, urging MDAs to embrace the findings and demonstrate a genuine commitment to improving their performance.

He said public institutions must move beyond preparing reports and submitting returns to ensuring that compliance was reflected in actual institutional practices and measurable public value.

Abana added that the findings should encourage stronger collaboration among oversight institutions, improve public confidence in government financial management systems and promote best practices across the Federal Public Service.

Meanwhile, the FRC chairman disclosed that the commission had increased annual independent revenue generated through operating surplus remittances and other internally generated revenue from about N300 million in 2010 to over N2 trillion.

He, however, lamented that the commission continued to face challenges, including limited enforcement powers, inadequate funding, staff shortages and insufficient accommodation, despite more than 16 years of operation.

“The commission has been challenged with limited enforcement powers, inadequate funding, staff shortages, lack of adequate accommodation after over 16 years of its establishment.

“Yet the Commission through the payment of Operating surplus and other IGR has increased independent revenue from just about N300M in 2010 to over N2 trillion annually,” he said.

He called on the Federal Government to strengthen the commission’s enforcement powers, amend the Fiscal Responsibility Act and increase its funding to enable it to discharge its responsibilities more effectively.