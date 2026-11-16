Only 14 states pay pensions regularly – PenCom

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has disclosed that only 14 of Nigeria’s 36 states are meeting their pension obligations regularly, raising concerns over persistent delays in the payment of retirement benefits by several state governments.

The Director-General of PenCom, Omolola Oloworaran, disclosed this during an interview with ARISE NEWS on Monday, acknowledging that some states were performing poorly in meeting their pension obligations to retirees.

“We have 14 states that are paying up. But 14 out of 36 states is a lot. And some states are doing very badly,” she said.

Oloworaran, however, did not identify the states making regular payments or those defaulting on their pension obligations.

On the Federal Government’s minimum pension initiative, the PenCom chief disclosed that the ₦400bn provided by the Federal Government and the pension industry for the Pension Protection Fund could sustain the programme for at least 10 years based on current projections.

She explained that the Federal Government contributed ₦350bn, while the pension industry provided ₦50bn.

According to her, the commission had engaged an actuary to assess the financial requirements of the initiative and determine its long-term sustainability.

“Conservatively, we’re good for the next 10 years. Conservatively,” she said.

She, however, noted that the projections could be reviewed in response to inflation and the funds available to support the programme.

Oloworaran assured that the commission remained committed to ensuring that vulnerable retirees continued to receive financial support under the minimum pension arrangement.

She further disclosed that the Pension Protection Fund had a balance of ₦38bn before the current administration, adding that part of the Federal Government’s contribution was intended to clear outstanding pension backlogs.

She said 54 per cent of beneficiaries who had received payments under the initiative were private-sector retirees, while nearly 70 per cent of workers expected to qualify for the programme were also from the private sector.

Police pension dispute

On the controversy surrounding retired police officers seeking to exit the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and return to the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), Oloworaran said PenCom was working with the police to develop an arrangement that would safeguard their retirement savings.

She disclosed that different options had been presented to President Bola Tinubu for consideration, stressing that the priority was to ensure improved pension benefits for police retirees without jeopardising their funds.

“But what we want to do is put a structure in place. Where we are sure that nothing at all will happen to the funds for our police,” she said.

According to her, the ultimate objective was to ensure that retired police officers received higher pension benefits, irrespective of the arrangement eventually adopted.

“And the ultimate result is more money in the hands of police. Whether you do it in the scheme or outside the scheme, it doesn’t matter,” she added.

The PenCom chief expressed optimism that the dispute would be resolved before the end of the year, although she acknowledged that bureaucratic processes could delay the outcome.

“I’m hoping, I mean, government is tough. A lot of bureaucracy here and there. I’m hoping before the end of the year, we would have resolved the police issue,” she said.

President Tinubu had on November 10, 2026, launched the ₦52,500 monthly minimum pension guarantee for 173,209 eligible retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme, ending a 22-year delay in implementing the provision of the Pension Reform Act.

He also inaugurated the Pension Industry Healthcare Plan for Retirees (PenCare), designed to provide free essential healthcare services to low-income pensioners.

The initiatives were unveiled at a ceremony in Abuja, where the President was represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.