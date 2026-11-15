One firefighter injured as hoodlums attack crew in Abuja

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — One firefighter was injured after suspected hoodlums attacked a Federal Fire Service crew responding to a fire emergency at 7th Avenue, Gwarinpa, Abuja, at the weekend.

The suspected perpetrators have reportedly been arrested and are under investigation following the incident.

The Federal Capital Territory Command of the service condemned the attack in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Fire Anyam Barnabas.

The statement said the firefighters, attached to the Kubwa Metropolitan Fire Station, were responding to a distress call from a resident, Mrs Amina, at about 10am when they came under attack.

On arrival at the scene, the crew were reportedly pelted with stones by suspected hoodlums, leaving one firefighter injured.

The injured officer was immediately taken to a hospital for medical attention.

The incident was reported to the Galadima Police Station, while the suspects were said to be under investigation.

The Controller of the Federal Fire Service, FCT Command, Mohammed Anas, expressed displeasure over what he described as persistent attacks on firefighters while carrying out their statutory responsibilities.

He warned that anyone who attacked or obstructed firefighters at emergency scenes would face the consequences of the law.

Anas urged residents of the FCT to appreciate and support firefighters, particularly during emergency operations, and called on those involved in such acts to desist.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to prompt and effective emergency response across the territory, stressing that firefighters must be allowed to perform their duties without intimidation, harassment or attacks.

The controller also appealed to residents to cooperate with emergency responders and provide the necessary support to enable them to save lives and protect property.