One dead, five injured in clash at Asaba political rally

SP Bright Edafe Delta Police PRO

One person has been killed and five others injured in a violent clash during a political rally organised by the Obedient/OK Movement in support of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Asaba, Delta State.

The incident occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, 7 November 2026, along Nnebisi Road in Asaba. The identities of the victims are yet to be established.

According to a statement by the Delta State Police Command, the police had received an intelligence report indicating the likelihood of violence and invited the organisers to a security meeting.

“During the engagement, they were briefed on the identified security threats and advised against holding an open road procession. They were further encouraged to conduct their political activities at a designated venue where appropriate security will be provided for them. However, the organisers ignored this important security advice and proceeded with the road procession,” the statement said.

Upon receiving a distress call, police operatives mobilised to the scene and took the injured victims to the hospital for medical attention. Security was subsequently reinforced in the affected area to forestall further breakdown of law and order, while investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible.

Commissioner of Police Samuel E. Erale condemned the violence and reiterated that political parties are free to conduct lawful campaigns and other political activities.

“He, however, advises all political parties and their supporters to avoid road processions in the interest of public safety and to liaise with the Police ahead of any political gatherings to facilitate adequate security arrangements,” the statement said.

The CP assured residents of Delta State of the Command’s commitment to a thorough and impartial investigation and urge anyone with useful information to contact the Command through the following phone numbers; 09155570008 or 09155570007.