One dies as truck overturns in Lagos midnight crash

FILE IMAGE

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

One person has died after a fully loaded Mercedes-Benz six-tyre truck overturned around the TREM axis of Gbagada, inward Oshodi, Lagos State, in a midnight accident.

The deceased, an elderly man whose identity had yet to be established, was reportedly thrown out of the truck after one of its front tyres burst, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The truck, with registration number ABJ 37 AC, was conveying assorted consignments, including sealed bags and newly branded event chairs, when the incident occurred.

According to reports, the vehicle was travelling at considerable speed when the tyre burst. In the ensuing struggle to stabilise the truck, the passenger seated in the front cabin was flung out and hit his head against a sharp object, resulting in his instant death.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said its Night Rescue Team, which was conducting surveillance along major traffic corridors, promptly mobilised to the scene and cordoned off the accident site.

The operatives subsequently evacuated the deceased from the busy carriageway into an ambulance operated by the Lagos State Emergency Medical Services (LASEMS), to prevent further exposure to approaching motorists and avert another accident.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed condolences to the family of the deceased, describing the incident as a painful and avoidable loss that underscored the dangers of poor road safety practices.

Bakare-Oki said the rescue and traffic management operations received support from personnel of the Pedro Police Division, who provided security, and officers of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, who assisted with emergency response.

He explained that the overturned truck could not be immediately recovered because of the volume and nature of its cargo.

Arrangements were therefore made to transfer the consignments into another empty truck before recovering the vehicle.

The LASTMA boss condemned excessive speeding, warning that it reduces drivers’ reaction time, compromises vehicle stability and increases the severity of road crashes, particularly when unexpected mechanical failures occur.

He said the consequences of the accident could have been less severe if the truck had been travelling at a controlled speed, despite the sudden tyre burst.

Bakare-Oki urged heavy-duty vehicle operators, commercial transporters and other motorists to adopt responsible driving practices, conduct regular mechanical inspections and pay close attention to the condition of tyres, braking systems and other critical vehicle components before embarking on journeys.

He also advised drivers to remain calm and apply appropriate vehicle-control techniques when confronted with sudden mechanical problems, warning that excessive speed could turn a manageable failure into a fatal incident.

According to him, roadworthiness, speed moderation and compliance with traffic regulations remain essential to safe motoring, particularly for operators conveying heavy loads on densely populated urban roads.

He reaffirmed LASTMA’s commitment to proactive traffic surveillance, prompt emergency response and collaboration with relevant agencies to protect lives and ensure safety on Lagos roads.