One dead, four wounded in Washington shooting

One person was killed and four others wounded after a gunman opened fire in an upscale neighbourhood of Washington, DC, on Thursday before barricading himself inside his apartment and taking his own life, police said.

The shooting, which occurred about a mile north of the White House, triggered a massive security response, with dozens of police vehicles deployed to the scene and helicopters hovering overhead.

Washington’s interim police chief, Jeffery Carroll, told reporters that the gunman shot and killed one person at a fitness centre attached to his apartment building before wounding four others.

He said the suspect subsequently barricaded himself inside his apartment and fired at least twice at police officers through the apartment door before shooting himself.

The suspect, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carroll said preliminary information suggested that the gunman had been involved in “some sort of a conflict” with the homeowners association of the apartment building in the Logan Circle neighbourhood.

One of the four injured victims was in critical condition, while the injuries sustained by the others did not appear to be life-threatening, the police chief said.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser condemned the incident as a “senseless act of gun violence” and disclosed that the White House had been briefed on the shooting.

The incident occurred during the busy morning rush hour, causing major traffic disruptions as police cordoned off streets around the area.

Police evacuated some residents from nearby buildings, while others were instructed to remain indoors.

The Washington Sun quoted a member of the VIDA Fitness gym as saying he was exercising on a treadmill when the shooting began.

Michael Carney said he heard a “pop” before noticing a person lying on the gym floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

“Everyone was kind of just hiding behind planters and stuff,” Carney told the newspaper.

Logan Circle is one of Washington’s most expensive neighbourhoods, known for its upscale restaurants and nightlife venues. The area is also located a short distance from several foreign embassies.

AFP