Ondo: Supreme Court fixes Wednesday to hear appeal over APC Reps ticket

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA: The Supreme Court has fixed Wednesday to hear an appeal over the dispute surrounding the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives ticket for the Owo/Ose Federal Constituency in Ondo State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The appeal seeks to set aside the October 9 judgment of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, which directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Mr. Abdulghani Arobo as the authentic candidate of the APC for the election.

In processes filed before the apex court, the appellant, Mr. Oluwatimehin Adelegbe, insisted that he won the primary election the APC conducted in the constituency on May 16 and was duly nominated as the party’s candidate for the seat.

The appellant faulted the Court of Appeal’s refusal of his application to tender evidence to prove that he won the primary and that his name was uploaded by the APC to INEC’s portal as the party’s candidate for the House of Reps election.

Listed as respondents in the appeal are Arobo, the APC and INEC.

According to the appellant, the appellate court, in deciding the appeal marked CA/ABJ/CV/1235/2026, wrongly affirmed an earlier verdict that Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered on August 5, which recognised Arobo as the APC flag bearer.

In the 18 grounds of appeal filed before the Supreme Court through his team of lawyers led by Mr. Joseph Daudu, SAN, Adelegbe contended that the concurrent judgments of the lower courts occasioned a miscarriage of justice against him.

Alleging that he was denied a fair hearing, the appellant told the apex court that he was not joined as an interested party in the suit that led to his removal as the APC candidate for the election.

The appellant further contended that the refusal of the court to grant a motion on notice, brought pursuant to Order 4 Rule 2 of the Court of Appeal Rules 2021, for leave to adduce fresh or additional evidence, proved fatal to his case.

He identified the additional evidence sought to be tendered as statutory public documents, which included the APC’s official candidate forwarding letter dated 26 June 2026; his Form EC9 affidavit; the INEC Candidate Nomination Portal (ICNP) submission receipt dated 11 July 2026; and a certified true copy (CTC) of the official APC Election Committee result sheet, showing that he polled 13,094 votes.

Adelegbe maintained that the essence of the application was that, had Arobo joined him as a party in the suit leading to the High Court judgment, he would have provided sufficient evidence showing that he was the person declared the winner of the APC primary for the Owo/Ose Federal Constituency.

He argued that, by Order 4 Rule 2 of the Court of Appeal Rules 2021, the appellate court has full discretionary power to receive further evidence on questions of fact, particularly where such evidence could not have been produced at the trial court as a result of his exclusion, through no fault of his, or where special grounds exist.

Besides, while accusing Arobo of deliberately excluding him from the proceedings before the trial court, the appellant contended that unlawful exclusion and non-joinder of a necessary and indispensable party at the lower court constitute the highest threshold of “special grounds” under Order 4 Rule 2, since a party who was unaware of a proceeding cannot be faulted for not tendering documents during a trial from which he was excluded.

On another ground of appeal, he argued that the Court of Appeal erred in law and reached a perverse decision when it affirmed the trial court’s judgment, which was delivered in total breach of Section 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution and without joining him as an indispensable and necessary party, upon the erroneous finding that no final declaration or return had been made in his favour.

He said the appellate court erred in law when it held that he was bound by the trial court’s proceedings under the doctrine of “standing by” and that his interests were adequately represented and defended by the APC.

It was further the position of the appellant that the doctrine of estoppel by “standing by” strictly requires clear proof that the non-party had full, actual notice of the institution and pendency of the suit, possessed a direct interest in the subject matter, and consciously made an informed election to stand by and allow others to fight his cause on his behalf.

Adelegbe noted that he deposed in his uncontroverted affidavits that he was never served with any documents relating to the suit filed by Arobo, on which the trial court’s judgment was based, and hence he “had absolutely no actual or constructive knowledge of the suit until after final judgment was delivered behind his back on 5th August 2026, thereby making it legally impossible to invoke the doctrine of ‘standing by’ against him.”

He added that the Court of Appeal erred in law when it held that Arobo was justified in bypassing the final appellate organ of the APC, the National Working Committee (NWC), after waiting 11 days.

The appellant also faulted the appellate court for holding that Arobo’s suit at the trial court was properly commenced by originating summons under Paragraph 7(1) of the Pre-Election Practice Directions 2026, despite grave, hostile and conflicting factual allegations raised in the suit.

He is, therefore, praying the apex court to issue an order affirming his candidacy and directing INEC to recognise, publish and maintain his name, profile and nomination particulars as the duly nominated candidate of the APC for the constituency.