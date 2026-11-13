Ondo APC assures of unity, readiness for 2027 elections

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is united and committed to securing victory for President Bola Tinubu and other candidates in the 2027 general elections.

The APC State Chairman, Mr Babatunde Kolawole, said this on Friday in Akure at a news conference organised by the party.

Kolawole also dismissed concerns over alleged internal divisions, saying reconciliation efforts were yielding positive results with no exclusion of any member.

He dismissed claims of rivalry among party leaders, insisting that members belonged to the same political family and should not regard one another as opponents.

According to him, there is no basis for rivalry, particularly as there won’t be governorship election in Ondo in 2027 while President Tinubu has emerged as the party’s sole presidential candidate.

“Therefore, there is no rivalry. There is no cause for alarm. I can assure you we are on top of it and everything will be okay,” he said.

The chairman appreciated Tinubu and the APC National Chairman for their support, while commending the Senate Leader, Sen. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, and other party members for their contributions to the success of the presidential campaign.

Also, Mr Victor Olabimtan, Director-General, State APC Presidential Campaign Council, said the reconciliation committee constituted after the party congress had reached out to party organs, interest groups and individuals across the country.

Olabimtan said the committee had visited Abuja to engage some party leaders, while others were contacted in Lagos and different parts of the country.

“We had Mr Wale Akinterinwa and Princess Oladunni Odu at the recent presidential campaign rally in the state as evidence of progress in the reconciliation process.

“Nobody is left out. All we need to do is to ensure that we put more effort into strengthening the existing unity that we are all enjoying in the party today.

“So, there is no cause for alarm. As we make progress, you will also see that our efforts, the efforts of the governor, the party and its leaders are indeed yielding fruits to ensure that everybody is brought on board,” he said.

Similarly, state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr Seun Osamaye, pledged the support of women across the state for Tinubu’s re-election, saying collective mobilisation was essential to achieving the party’s one million votes target.

Meanwhile, an APC chieftain, Chief Olusola Oke, dismissed concerns about political thuggery ahead of the 2027 elections, saying Ondo remained peaceful and no opposition member or political party had been attacked by thugs.