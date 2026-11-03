Ondo Amotekun arrests 301 suspects, deploys 1,200 officers

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun, says it arrested 301 suspected kidnappers and other criminals between August and October 2026.

The State Commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this while parading 15 suspects, including those allegedly involved in the abduction of a poultry farmer, Afolabi Ajayi, in Imafon community, Akure North Local Government Area, and the killing of a woman.

Adeleye also announced the launch of Operation Laafia DanDan, a security initiative aimed at tackling criminal activities during the ember months and yuletide.

He said the corps had secured the conviction of 27 suspects, who were either serving various jail terms or fulfilling conditions attached to options of fines.

“Across the board, within these months under review, we arrested 301 suspects. Out of these 301 suspects, we have secured conviction of 27 serving various jail terms or fulfilling conditions for those that have option of fine.

“Using alternative dispute resolution on many cases, we were able to resolve 102 cases,” he said.

Adeleye attributed the achievements to the support of Amotekun ambassadors across the 18 local government areas, intelligence officers, local task forces, vigilantes and personnel of the corps.

He said the agency was winding down its previous operation to begin full deployment for the ember months, with intelligence-led surveillance across the state, particularly on major highways, in urban centres and forest reserves.

According to him, the new operation will feature increased patrols by Amotekun Rangers in forests, as well as electronic and physical monitoring of identified crime-prone locations.

“We have redesigned a scheme whereby we will have a different operation for this period to guarantee safety of lives and property in Ondo State and for those commuting.

“We want to reassure the public that the state remains safe as we are determined to continue 24/7 patrol across all major roads, forest reserves and the metropolis,” he said.

The commander disclosed that about 1,200 personnel would be deployed across the 18 local government areas, with particular attention to border communities and routes.

He also presented a kidnap victim who was recently rescued without payment of ransom.

Adeleye said the corps had commenced training and retraining of personnel on arrest procedures and prosecution, adding that suspects whose investigations had been concluded would be charged to court.

On the 15 suspects paraded, he said four were arrested for alleged violations of the state’s anti-grazing law, two for breach of law and order, while nine were arrested in connection with kidnapping.

He said three suspects linked to the abduction of poultry farmer Ajayi and the killing of the woman had been arrested, adding that they were identified by the victim and had allegedly confessed to the offences.

Other suspects, according to him, included individuals linked to a kidnapping incident in Ore, Ondo State, about two months ago, and a 22-year-old man identified as Mohammed, arrested over an alleged kidnapping case in Alagbaka.

Adeleye said two other suspects, Usman and Suleiman, were arrested for alleged violations of the anti-grazing law.

He added that Peter, 26, Lawal, 26, and Gabriel were arrested over alleged burglary and stealing, while a 40-year-old suspect was accused of specialising in stealing television sets and mobile phones. Recovered items were also displayed.

The commander further said four suspects — Dada, 26, Seyi, 24, Hassan, 22, and Sunday, 19 — were arrested while allegedly removing roofing materials from government schools in Ile-Oluji and Elegbeka.

Adeleye urged residents to provide timely information to security agencies to support efforts to prevent crime and protect lives and property.