Cardinal John Onaiyekan

•If you destroy Nigeria to become President, who will you govern? – Hayab, CAN leader

By Luminous Jannamike

As preparations for the 2027 general elections gather momentum amid growing concerns over political violence and the credibility of the electoral process, Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to guarantee a level playing field for all political parties.

He warned that Nigerians must not be denied their right to freely choose their leaders.

Onaiyekan, a member of the National Peace Committee, said the credibility of the forthcoming election depended largely on the willingness of INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, to discharge his responsibilities independently and resist any pressure capable of compromising the electoral process.

His warning comes against the backdrop of rising political tension and fierce rivalry ahead of the polls, with Christian leaders also cautioning politicians against turning the contest for power into a do-or-die affair that could endanger lives and undermine national stability.

Cardinal Onaiyekan stressed the need for an independent electoral commission, urging INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, to ensure a level playing field for all political parties ahead of the elections.

Recalling concerns raised over the fairness of the electoral environment, Onaiyekan said President Tinubu had assured stakeholders that INEC was free to discharge its responsibilities.

“When we raised concerns about level-playing ground for political parties in the coming election, he said, No, INEC is free. And so we have been telling Professor Amupitan, ‘the President says you are free. Don’t tie your own hand. Do the right thing.

“The President says you are free. He’s not going to put undue pressure for you to do the wrong thing. So everybody must be responsible for what they do.

“Election is not rocket science. You don’t need Artificial Intelligence (AI). You don’t need the AI to have a free and fair election. We have rules that are practical. Let them do that.”

Onaiyekan reminded political leaders that elections were the people’s opportunity to determine who governed them, warning against anything that could deprive Nigerians of that right.

“Elections are once in four years. We forget that as Nigerians, after four years, we have another chance for us as individuals to talk and take our decision about who rules us. They should allow us to enjoy the right to choose who we want to rule us.”

Violent politicians have nothing to offer — Northern Christians

Also speaking, Chairman of Northern Christian Association, Rev. John Hayab, insisted that no political ambition was worth the blood of Nigerians.

Hayab condemned politicians who embrace violence, saying their do-or-die mentality shows they have little or nothing to offer Nigerians.

“If you destroy Nigeria to become its president, who will you govern? If you destroy a state to become its governor, who will you lead?

If you destroy a people to make laws for them, who will those laws serve?” he asked.

He maintained that politics should be about persuading voters through programmes and policies, not destroying lives or intimidating opponents.

“Any politician who embraces violence is demonstrating that he has nothing to offer and is unfit for our democracy.”

The Northern Christian Association chairman specifically challenged President Bola Tinubu to lead by example by making it clear to members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, that political violence would not be tolerated.

He also called on former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and leaders of other political parties to publicly disown violence and caution their supporters against actions capable of destabilising the country.

“Their responsibility is simply to campaign and canvass for votes. If Nigerians trust them, they should vote for them. Whoever eventually wins should receive the support of all Nigerians.”

Hayab expressed particular concern over the use of young people as instruments of political violence, warning that their lives must not be sacrificed for the ambitions of politicians.

“Young people, in particular, must not be made expendable. Their lives are valuable and should not be treated cheaply or sacrificed by politicians who simply want to gain political power and occupy public office.”

Charismatic Bishops reject do-or-die politics, back Tinubu

On his part, Archbishop Chivir Chianson dismissed the notion that the 2027 elections should be approached as a do-or-die contest, arguing that Nigeria had successfully conducted elections involving incumbent presidents without adopting such a mentality.

“We did not adopt a do-or-die approach when former President Olusegun Obasanjo sought a second term. We did not take that approach when Goodluck Jonathan contested as an incumbent, and neither did we when Muhammadu Buhari contested as an incumbent.”

The CBCN leader argued that electoral victory would depend on public perception, political interests and the ability of candidates to convince Nigerians to support them.

He, however, warned that politicians who sensed they were losing political ground could deliberately raise alarm and introduce issues capable of generating anxiety, restiveness and tension among citizens.

Chianson reaffirmed the conference’s support for the Tinubu administration.

“As far as the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria is concerned, our position remains unchanged. We will continue to stand with the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in prayer, support and advocacy.”