Omo-Agege

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has denied reports claiming he refused to honour an invitation from the Delta State Police Command over Monday’s attack on members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, at Uduere.

In a statement on Friday by his Media Adviser, Sunny Areh, the former Deputy President of the Senate said he had seen the reports and described them as untrue.

“Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has seen the reports claiming he refused to honour an invitation from the Delta State Police Command over Monday’s attack on members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, at Uduere.

“It isn’t true. You can’t turn down an invitation you never received,” he said.

According to the statement, no formal invitation has reached the Senator or his office.

“No letter has reached the Senator or his office, and no officer has come to him with one. He first learned of it the same way everyone else did, from the Command’s announcement in the media.”

Areh said the report that Omo-Agege refused to appear was based on a single unnamed source.

“The claim that he refused leans on a single unnamed source. The Senator hasn’t told the police, or anyone else, that he won’t appear.”

The statement also revisited the events at Uduere, insisting that Omo-Agege was the victim of the attack.

“It is worth remembering what happened at Uduere. Senator Omo-Agege was the target of an assassination attempt. Senior members of his campaign team were murdered, and others are still in hospital with serious injuries.

“He is the one who survived an attack on his life, and the one demanding that those responsible be found and prosecuted.”

Omo-Agege said he wants the case resolved and justice for the victims.

“He wants this case resolved, and he wants justice for the dead and the wounded. If the police serve a lawful invitation, he will honour it. He asks only that it be sent through his office so a date can be agreed.”

He faulted the manner in which the alleged invitation was made public.

“A summons announced in the press before it reaches the person named is not due process, and he won’t be tried in the media,” he said.

Vanguard News