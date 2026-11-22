...Says APC circulating seven-month-old video to misrepresent senator’s position

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has reaffirmed his support for Peter Obi as the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, dismissing a video circulating on social media in which he expressed support for President Bola Tinubu.

Omo-Agege’s position was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Strategy and Communications, Godwin Anaughe, who accused the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and some officials of the state government of circulating an old video to misrepresent the senator’s political position.

The statement said the video, recorded in April 2026 at the Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, when Omo-Agege was still a member of the APC, showed him expressing support for Tinubu.

However, Anaughe described the circulation of the footage as misleading, arguing that it predated the senator’s defection from the APC to the NDC in May 2026.

According to the statement, Omo-Agege subsequently endorsed Obi at the NDC nomination convention on May 30, 2026, where he seconded the former Anambra State governor’s nomination as the party’s presidential candidate.

It added that the senator also declared his support for Obi during an appearance on Arise Television on June 3, 2026, describing him as his preferred presidential candidate for 2027.

The aide maintained that Omo-Agege had consistently expressed the same position since joining the NDC.

“For the record: Senator Omo-Agege is not endorsing President Tinubu for re-election. He is not going back to the APC. He is the NDC Senatorial candidate for Delta Central, and he stands solidly with Deltans and Nigerians in their resolve to make Peter Obi President in 2027,” the statement said.

Anaughe argued that a video recorded while Omo-Agege was still in the APC could not be used to establish his current political allegiance.

He accused those circulating the footage of deliberately ignoring the date it was recorded, insisting that the senator’s subsequent public declarations provided a clearer account of his present political position.

The statement also challenged the APC to focus on defending its performance in government rather than circulating old political footage.

It cited rising food prices, unemployment and declining public confidence as issues Nigerians expected political parties to address.

“If the APC wants to talk, it should talk about its record, not its video library,” Anaughe said.

He added that Omo-Agege remained focused on the 2027 elections and his support for what he described as a new Nigeria where opportunities would not depend on personal connections. The statement concluded with the slogan, “A New Nigeria Is Possible.”