By Efe Onodjae

One of the supporters killed in the alleged assassination attempt on former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, was a father of just six months, having welcomed his first child on May 15, 2026.

The deceased, identified as Efemena Umukoro, had taken to Facebook on May 15 to announce the birth of his baby boy, celebrating the safe delivery of his wife and child.

In the emotional post, Umukoro narrated his experience during his wife’s labour, describing women as heroes for enduring the pains of childbirth.

Sadly, six months after celebrating the arrival of his newborn son, Umukoro was found dead in his Toyota Highlander SUV following the alleged assassination attempt during a campaign tour by Omo-Agege in Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

In a video seen by Vanguard, Umukoro was found lying lifeless in the vehicle, dressed in a white shirt and black shorts.

Four persons were confirmed dead in the attack, which occurred during a political campaign activity in the community.

In his May 15 Facebook post announcing the birth of his son, Umukoro wrote: “My Prince is here, mother and child in good health. Women are the heroes and keepers of life.

“From 1cm to 10cm dilation, I stood firmly beside her through every painful minute that almost felt like a whole year suspended in time between hope and fear.

“Indeed, women are heroes. They carry the deepest pains of this world in silence and strength.

“I watched my beautiful wife grumble and tremble in agony, entering a realm where shame no longer existed. She tore off her clothes, choosing nakedness as though, in that vulnerable state, she found the strength to fight a battle nature designed only for mothers.

“Every single minute mattered to us. I kept staring at my phone, counting contractions, wishing with all my heart that I could take the pain away from her. But each time I thought the worst had passed, the pain returned even harder. And there I was… helpless, watching the woman I love fight a war I could not fight for her.

“How does one endure pain without knowing its limits? “How does a human body survive waves of agony with no certainty of when relief will finally come?