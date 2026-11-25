By Efe Onodjae

One of the victims killed in the alleged assassination attempt on former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, was a university student and the only son of his parents.

The deceased, identified as Festus Okoro Oghenenyore, was said to be driving his Spider car through Uduere when he stopped after learning that Omo-Agege, the Delta Central senatorial candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, was campaigning in the community.

According to information gathered by vanguard, he was said to have stopped by to witness the political activity when violence broke out, resulting in the death of four persons and injuries to several others.

Further investigation revealed that Oghenenyore’s was the only male child among the two children of his parents. He had only one sister. According to further findings, explained that his married and in his early 30s.

Vanguard gathered that his mother hails from Imodge community in Orogun, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, while his father is from Isoko in delta north.