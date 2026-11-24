Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has condemned the killing of four persons in Ughelli, Delta State, following an outbreak of political violence, calling on security agencies to arrest and prosecute those responsible.

Keyamo, in a statement issued on Monday, described the incident in his hometown as disturbing and said several other persons sustained injuries and were receiving treatment.

He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

The minister also condemned the killing of a tricycle operator allegedly by supporters of a political party in Asaba on November 7, 2026, urging law enforcement agencies to investigate both incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“I have been in touch with the top hierarchy of law enforcement agencies in the last one month over the rising wave of political violence and violent rhetoric in Delta State,” he said.

Keyamo lamented that Delta, which had enjoyed relative political peace since 1999, was witnessing a disturbing rise in violence, insisting that political disagreements should not degenerate into killings.

“Since 1999, Delta State has been a relatively peaceful state, politically. Our disagreements have never led to violence and killings. We are all brothers and sisters who went to the same primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, and we all know ourselves and our families so well. There is ABSOLUTELY NO NEED for a descent into violence,” he said.

He also criticised the slogan, “Rig and Die”, allegedly promoted by some political actors in Delta State and elsewhere, describing it as capable of escalating political tension and encouraging violence.

The minister urged those promoting the slogan to reconsider their position, publicly withdraw it and apologise for overheating the political atmosphere.

“Those who have promoted the mantra of ‘Rig and Die’ in Delta State and elsewhere should have a rethink, publicly withdraw it, and apologise for overheating the political temperature in the State and country. As can be seen, anyone can be a victim,” he said.

Keyamo maintained that only law enforcement agencies had the authority to deal with offenders, warning political leaders against encouraging their supporters to attack other citizens.

He described such conduct as a sign of desperation and called on the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to urgently address residents and warn those threatening violence.

“I call on our leader and my elder brother, the Governor of Delta State and the Chief Security Officer of the State, Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, to urgently address Deltans and read the Riot Act against those who are threatening fire and brimstone.

“Enough is enough,” he said.