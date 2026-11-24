Funsho Doherty, Lagos State ADC governorship candidate.

The Lagos governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Funso Doherty, has condemned the attack on the campaign activities of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in Delta State, describing it as a disturbing escalation of political violence.

Doherty called for an impartial investigation into the incident and urged security agencies to take immediate steps to protect politicians, supporters and other participants in the electoral process.

In a statement following the attack on Monday, he expressed shock over the violence and the reported loss of lives, warning that growing political intolerance, intimidation and bloodshed threatened Nigeria’s democracy.

He said no Nigerian should be killed or injured for exercising their constitutional right to support a political party, candidate or express their political views.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the families of those who lost loved ones. I wish those injured a speedy and full recovery. There must be no place for political violence in our democracy,” Doherty said.

The NDC candidate said political leaders and security agencies had a greater responsibility to protect the country’s democracy amid what he described as a fragile political environment.

He called for a thorough investigation into the incident, insisting that those responsible must be identified and prosecuted.

“More importantly, immediate steps must be taken to secure participants in our political process and to de-escalate this dangerous trend,” he said.

Doherty said political disagreements should be resolved through dialogue, engagement and elections rather than intimidation and violence.

He described attacks on political participants as threats to democratic values and nation-building, urging political actors to reject violence.

“Employing intimidation and violence is an attack on the very foundation of democracy and must be roundly rejected,” he said.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed in the attack.