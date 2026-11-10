Oluwo seeks Yoruba language as medium for teaching science

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has called for the development and promotion of Yoruba language as a medium of instruction for academic subjects, including Physics and other specialised courses.

The monarch made the call on Monday during the 2026 Odun Olodumare celebration and his 11th coronation anniversary at his palace in Iwo, Osun State.

Oba Akanbi said Yoruba had the capacity to serve as a language of instruction across different academic disciplines if deliberate efforts were made to develop and expand its use.

“Normally, I prefer to speak my Yoruba language. I want to upgrade the Yoruba language so that we can use it to teach Physics and all kinds of subjects and courses in the educational system,” he said.

The traditional ruler also advocated the preservation and modernisation of Yoruba culture, particularly the reform of traditions he said promoted violence.

While praising the richness of Yoruba heritage, he stressed the need to preserve its positive aspects while addressing practices that could encourage violence.

“When it comes to culture, I want a culture that is free of violence. I accept all Yoruba cultures and traditions, but those that need modifications, particularly traditions that promote violence, must be addressed.

“It is not that I totally reject them, but I understand that change takes time,” he said.

The monarch also announced a N5 million empowerment scheme for at least 100 residents of Iwo, with each beneficiary expected to receive N50,000.

He said the beneficiaries would be drawn from different segments of the community, including members of the royal institution, princes, chiefs, the Muslim community, traditional initiates and ordinary residents.

According to him, beneficiaries will be selected randomly rather than through a predetermined process.

The 2026 Odun Olodumare celebration also attracted members of different religious groups to the palace, where they offered prayers and praises to God for the monarch, his subjects, Iwo town and the country.