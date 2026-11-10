Ologe highlights growing importance of risk leadership in digital business

Mojisola Ologe, an Associate Chartered Risk Manager, has highlighted the growing importance of risk management in strengthening corporate governance, business performance and operational resilience amid increasing digitalisation.

Ologe, who received the professional designation from the Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria (CRMI) on October 15, 2026, said effective risk management was becoming increasingly important as organisations expanded their reliance on technology and digital services.

She noted that decisions involving access to information systems, introduction of new services, third-party dependencies and business recovery arrangements could have direct implications for customers, regulatory compliance and organisational credibility.

Her professional experience spans consulting, banking and digital payments, including roles at Phillips Consulting and Sterling Bank, where she worked across technology assurance, information technology risk and control, business continuity and compliance oversight.

The experience, according to her, has reinforced the need to translate identified operational and technological weaknesses into practical business implications and corrective actions.

Ologe currently serves as Chief Risk and Compliance Officer at Hydrogen Payment Services Limited, where her responsibilities cover enterprise risk management, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.

In the digital payments sector, these areas are closely interconnected, as disruptions to technology systems can quickly affect customer services, expose businesses to financial losses and create regulatory challenges.

Effective risk management, therefore, goes beyond identifying potential threats to understanding business operations, assessing critical dependencies and ensuring that management takes timely corrective action.

Clear accountability, appropriate internal controls and effective escalation mechanisms are also essential to helping organisations address vulnerabilities while pursuing their business objectives.

Ologe’s professional recognition by CRMI underscores the importance of continuous professional development in the risk management sector, particularly as emerging technologies and changing business conditions create new operational and regulatory challenges.

Risk professionals, increasingly, are expected to contribute beyond compliance monitoring by providing insights that inform corporate strategy, investment decisions and everyday business operations.

Their role, the profile noted, is to help organisations pursue growth while maintaining a clear understanding of potential exposures and strengthening their capacity to withstand disruptions.