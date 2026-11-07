Olawepo-Hashim visits Sowore, condemns political violence

Former presidential candidate, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has condemned political violence in Nigeria, warning that attacks on political opponents could worsen the country’s already precarious security situation.

Olawepo-Hashim also called on President Bola Tinubu to caution members of his team against actions and statements capable of provoking political conflict.

He made the remarks in a statement posted on his X platform on Saturday after visiting activist and publisher, Omoyele Sowore, following the reported attack on him in Ekiti State.

Olawepo-Hashim said his visit was motivated by their longstanding relationship, which dates back to their participation in the struggle against military dictatorship and the campaign for democracy.

He warned that Nigeria, already grappling with terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges, could not afford another crisis arising from political violence.

“Nigeria cannot afford to add political violence to the general insecurity in the land.

“Nigeria is already battling terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and widespread insecurity. We cannot afford to add political violence to this burden,” he said.

The former presidential candidate welcomed a statement by a United Nations representative expressing concern over the incident and urged other international partners to condemn political violence.

He also urged political leaders to exercise restraint, warning that those who provoke violence might not be the ones to suffer its consequences.

“President Bola Tinubu must call his team to order. Political leaders must exercise restraint and stop actions or rhetoric capable of provoking conflict. Those who recklessly provoke violence may not be the ones who bear its consequences,” he said.

Recalling their history, Olawepo-Hashim said he and Sowore had been comrades since 1989/1990, when they worked together against military rule.

He said he was particularly moved by Sowore’s recollection of how he introduced him to political activism at the University of Lagos.

According to him, Sowore reaffirmed during the visit that he remained undeterred by the reported attack and was determined to continue campaigning for genuine democracy.

Olawepo-Hashim stressed that political disagreements should not be used as justification for violence, urging Nigerians to uphold democratic values and reject actions capable of worsening insecurity and instability in the country.