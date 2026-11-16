Leaders in Okpe Kingdom have urged their indigenous people to work towards restoring the recognition of the Okpe as a distinct ethnic nationality, saying this would pave the way for the kingdom to regain its rightful status under the DESOPADEC Law, as was the case in the defunct Midwest Region and Bendel State.

The elders, while reflecting on the historical position of the Okpe Union, said it would continue to push for the recognition of the Okpe as a distinct ethnic nationality in Nigeria and Delta State.

They made this known in a statement signed by Professor Igho Natufe, President-General, Okpe Union (Worldwide); Kingsley Akpederin, General Secretary, Okpe Union (Worldwide); and Victor Oruno, National Publicity Secretary, Okpe Union (Worldwide).

The statement read: “Since the restoration of the Okpe Monarchy on January 1, 1945, after an interregnum of over 150 years, the Orodje institution has gradually re-established itself as one of the most important centres of administrative stability in Nigeria, contributing to the socio-economic and political evolution of the country and, most importantly, to inter-ethnic relations in the then Midwest Region (later known as Bendel State) and now Delta State.

“At the creation of Delta State, the then Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, HRM Orhoro I, became the pioneer chairman of the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers. In furtherance of the legacy of the Okpe Nation as a rallying centre for the unity of the various ethnic nationalities in the Delta area, it is heartwarming that the Delta State Government recognised and appointed HRM Orhue I as Chairman of the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers. In this position, HRM Orhue I has contributed to the peaceful coexistence and security of our dear Delta State.”

They also congratulated His Royal Majesty, Orhue I, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, and all Okpe nationals on the 20th anniversary of his coronation, being commemorated from November 13 to 22, 2026.

The leaders praised the traditional ruler for his leadership and initiatives aimed at uplifting the people of Okpe Kingdom.

“Back home in the Okpe Nation, there has been notable and sustained improvement in the infrastructural landscape of the Okpe Kingdom since 2006, when HRM Orhue I ascended the throne of the forefathers of the Okpe Nation. The Okpe Nation has moved from the highest political position of Deputy Governorship it ever attained in the Second Republic to the Governorship of Delta State currently, after the position of Speaker of the House of Assembly had been occupied consecutively by two Okpe sons during the reign of HRM Orhue I.”

They also commended Orhue I for ensuring that the Okpe language was officially recognised by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council, NERDC.

The statement added: “This paved the way for the official recognition by the Delta State Ministry of Basic Education of the Okpe language as the local language to be taught in primary and junior secondary schools in the two local government areas of Okpe Kingdom.

“This has short-changed the Okpe people, preventing them from receiving a fair share of infrastructural projects, bursary allocations for Okpe students and positions such as exclusive DESOPADEC commissioner, executive director in DESOPADEC and other development agencies, despite the distinctiveness and size of the Okpe Nation.”

While welcoming the restoration of Sapele Constituency 2 and Okpe Constituency 2 for the House of Assembly during the reign of HRM Orhue I, the leaders called for the restoration of Sapele Federal Constituency, which, they said, would enable the Okpe Nation to be represented by two members in the House of Representatives at the federal level, as was the case with the Sapele and Okpe Federal Constituencies between 1979 and 1993.