…Group welcomes Tinubu’s intervention on Eleme section of East-West Road

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The leadership of KAGOTE, comprising Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme local government areas of Rivers State, has insisted that the proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federal Government and the Ogoni people on the resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland must be ratified by the people before it is signed.

The group said the contents of the proposed agreement must be presented to the Ogoni people for approval to secure their mandate and ensure the legitimacy of the process.

KAGOTE President, Chief Lesi Ma-ol, stated this in a statement, explaining that it had been agreed that congresses should be convened in Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme by their duly elected local government chairmen to consider and ratify the proposed agreement.

He said the arrangement would address concerns over the legality and legitimacy of the Ogoni Dialogue Committee (ODC) and provide a platform for the people to approve the MoU with the Federal Government.

Ma-ol stressed the need for unity within the ODC, insisting that no individual or group of members should sign any agreement on behalf of the committee without its collective approval and ratification by the congresses.

“We consider the unity of the ODC as essential, as such it was resolved that we shall sign as a collective. No member or group of members shall, by themselves, sign any document on behalf of the ODC that has not been adopted by the ODC and approved/ratified by the congresses.

“We are totally in support of the resumption of oil and gas exploration in Ogoniland. We are committed to ensuring that the necessary foundations are properly laid. We want a resumption that brings peace, security, employment, economic opportunities, environmental responsibility and sustainable development to our land,” he said.

The KAGOTE president said President Bola Tinubu initiated the peace process with good intentions, adding that the group was committed to doing everything possible to ensure its success.

He, however, said a sustainable outcome must be built on trust, inclusiveness, transparency and the legitimate mandate of the Ogoni people.

Ma-ol explained that KAGOTE was currently involved in harmonising the Federal Government’s response to the demands of the Ogoni people, a process expected to culminate in the proposed MoU.

He said the group had consistently advocated the implementation of confidence-building measures agreed upon with the Federal Government, including employment opportunities, schools, hospital renovations and other development projects, alongside the Eleme section of the East-West Road.

According to him, several of the projects remain stalled, with their levels of completion ranging from zero to about 40 per cent.

He, however, expressed delight that the group’s persistent advocacy had begun to yield results, particularly following the release of funds by Tinubu for the continuation of work on the Eleme section of the East-West Road.

“We are particularly pleased that on Friday, 13th November 2026, Mr President released funds for the continuation of work on the Eleme section of the East-West Road.

“We deeply appreciate this intervention and regard it as an encouraging development. We pray that the release will translate into sustained work until the road is completed and that the other confidence-building commitments will equally receive the necessary attention,” he said.

Ma-ol said the intervention reinforced the group’s belief that its advocacy for the fulfilment of the Federal Government’s commitments was on the right track.

He added that the implementation of the confidence-building measures was necessary to establish the trust and goodwill required for a peaceful and sustainable resumption of oil and gas activities in Ogoniland.

On the proposed MoU, the KAGOTE president said a review of the draft submitted by the Federal Government had revealed certain provisions requiring clarification because of their implications for the agreement and its implementation.

“We believe therefore that these must be properly addressed to ensure that the document reflects the understandings reached and adequately protects the corporate interests and legitimate aspirations of the Ogoni people,” he said.