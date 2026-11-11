Oil resumption agreement must benefit Ogonis, be enforceable — KAGOTE

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…Recommends Ogoni development plan, seeks stronger HYPREP

By Daniel Abia

P/HARCOURT — The leadership of KAGOTE, the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Ogoni people, has said any memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Federal Government and the Ogoni people on the resumption of oil exploration must be comprehensive, credible, enforceable and beneficial to the people.

The organisation said the agreement must enjoy the confidence and support of the Ogoni people and remain beneficial to generations yet unborn.

KAGOTE stated this on Tuesday during this year’s remembrance of the Ogoni Nine in Port Harcourt.

In his address at the event, the President of KAGOTE, Chief Lesi Maol, said the proposed agreement should be a historic document that future generations would read with pride and gratitude.

He said it should have the enduring significance of the Ogoni Bill of Rights and reflect the wisdom and commitment of those negotiating on behalf of the people.

Maol said: “We should aspire to produce an agreement whose significance and enduring value can stand alongside the Ogoni Bill of Rights as another defining milestone in our history.

“An agreement of such historic significance must not be judged by the speed with which it is concluded, the prominence of those who sign it or the ceremonies that accompany it. It must be judged by its content, its fairness, its enforceability and the measurable benefits it secures for our people.

“We must move beyond promises that are difficult to measure and commitments that future generations may struggle to enforce. Let us negotiate an agreement that will outlive its signatories, survive changes in leadership and remain beneficial to Ogoniland long after those of us gathered here today have departed. That is the standard our history demands of us.”

He acknowledged progress in the ongoing dialogue with the Federal Government but stressed that the credibility of the negotiation process was as important as its outcome.

While welcoming the government’s recognition of confidence-building measures, Maol said such measures should be substantially implemented with visible and verifiable results before any final MoU was concluded.

He said the measures should address the concerns of the Ogoni people, demonstrate good faith and provide the necessary assurance for meaningful negotiations.

To achieve this, he called for credible, transparent and inclusive congresses across the four Ogoni local government areas of Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme.

According to him, the congresses should provide opportunities for communities, traditional institutions, women, youths, professionals and other recognised stakeholders to express their expectations and determine priorities for the negotiations.

He further proposed that a competent and representative negotiating team, backed by independent legal, environmental, technical and financial experts, should conduct the negotiations based on the mandate emerging from the congresses.

Maol said the process would strengthen the legitimacy of any agreement and assure the Federal Government and prospective investors that the commitments enjoyed genuine community ownership and support.

He stressed that the position should not be interpreted as hostility towards the Federal Government, the Ogoni Dialogue Committee or any individual, but as a commitment to protecting the future of the Ogoni people.

“We believe that a little more patience today can prevent many years of disagreement tomorrow,” he said.

The KAGOTE president also called for the proposed Field Development Plan of any prospective oil operator to be made available to the Ogoni people through appropriate channels for independent technical assessment and informed community engagement before operations commence.

He said the disclosure should include relevant environmental and social impact assessments, remediation safeguards, emergency response arrangements, decommissioning obligations and community development commitments, subject to legitimate legal and commercial confidentiality requirements.

Maol said the objective was to promote transparency, informed participation and mutual confidence among host communities, government and prospective operators without usurping the statutory responsibilities of regulatory authorities or interfering with legitimate commercial operations.

On environmental protection, he warned that the resumption of oil activities must not undermine ongoing remediation efforts or expose Ogoniland to another cycle of ecological damage.

He called for stronger coordination among relevant regulatory institutions, the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), host communities and prospective operators to ensure that environmental restoration, public health protection and responsible resource development remained complementary priorities.

Maol also proposed the establishment of an Ogoni Development Partnership Forum to bring together relevant stakeholders to identify priority interventions, coordinate voluntary contributions, encourage partnerships and periodically assess progress.

He said the proposed platform would help advance sustainable development and ensure that the benefits of any eventual oil resumption agreement translated into measurable improvements in the lives of the Ogoni people.