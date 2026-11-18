•Pipeline outages, terminal delays hamper output

By Ediri Ejoh

Nigeria’s average daily crude oil and condensate production rose by 6.2 per cent to 1.615 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2025, from 1.521 million bpd in 2024, while crude oil supplied to Dangote Refinery increased by 25.3 per cent to 94.44 million barrels.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) disclosed this in its 2025 Financial and Operational Performance Report, released at the weekend.

The report showed that crude oil production, excluding condensates, increased by 12.6 per cent to 1.475 million bpd in 2025, from 1.310 million bpd in the preceding year.

Companies operating under Joint Venture (JV) arrangements and those in land terrains accounted for the largest shares of national production.

A breakdown of monthly output showed that production peaked at 1.701 million bpd in July and 1.688 million bpd in June, while the lowest output of 1.521 million bpd was recorded in December.

Providing details of production performance, the commission stated: “Reconciled crude oil produced was 589,600,527 barrels (538,696,941 barrels of oil and 50,903,586 barrels of condensate). The daily average production figure was 1,615,344 barrels per day (1,475,882 barrels of oil per day and 139,462 barrels of condensate per day).”

It also disclosed that 48 Field Development Plans (FDPs) were approved during the year to develop about 1,751.15 million stock tank barrels of oil reserves, 104.48 million stock tank barrels of condensate reserves and 8.19 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves.

However, pipeline outages, planned maintenance and terminal operational challenges constrained production during the year.

The commission identified the Trans-Niger Pipeline (TNP), Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL) and Trans Forcados Pipeline (TFP) among the major pipelines affected by outages.

“The most prevalent cause during the year was outages of key pipelines (TNP, NCTL, and TFP),” the report stated.

It added that “planned maintenance and vessel/tanker loading delays at terminals, which led to the shut-in of wells, also contributed significantly to the deferred volumes.”

Meanwhile, crude oil supplied to Dangote Refinery rose to 94.436 million barrels in 2025, from 75.391 million barrels in 2024, representing an increase of 25.3 per cent.

In a related development, the NUPRC last week reported that Nigeria’s average daily crude oil and condensate production declined by 1.7 per cent to 1.68 million bpd in October 2026, from 1.71 million bpd in September.

Despite the decline, Nigeria met its Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) crude oil production quota for the sixth consecutive month. Crude oil output, excluding condensates, averaged 1.51 million bpd, representing 101 per cent of the country’s 1.5 million bpd quota.

The commission attributed the relatively stable performance to improved operational stability, production uptime and crude evacuation efficiency.

It said the October performance reflected operators’ commitment to “improving operational efficiency, maintaining asset integrity, and enhancing production reliability across the Nigerian upstream petroleum sector.”