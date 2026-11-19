By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI — Vehicular traffic on the busy Owerri-Port Harcourt federal highway was brought to a halt for several hours on Wednesday as youths from Ohaji communities in Imo State protested against the deplorable condition of roads in the area.

The protesters, who blocked the highway before 7am, demanded urgent government intervention to rehabilitate and reconstruct roads across Ohaji, lamenting that years of neglect had subjected residents to hardship.

Although the demonstration was largely peaceful, with no reported destruction of property, the protesters expressed anger over what they described as repeated government neglect and unfulfilled promises.

One of the protesters, who identified himself simply as Uche, said the blockade was intended to draw the government’s attention to the poor state of roads in their communities.

“We decided to block this road before 7am today (yesterday), so that government will know that we are not happy.

“We have been suffering untold hardship in our different communities as a result of the extremely bad roads in the entire Ohaji.

“All the past attempts made to draw government’s attention to the roads in our area failed woefully. All we got in response were unfulfilled promises,” he said.

Uche described Ohaji and Egbema as major contributors to Imo State’s economy because of their oil deposits, lamenting that poor road infrastructure had undermined the economic potential of the area.

Another protester, Sunday Nwali, said residents felt abandoned by the government despite the economic contributions of their communities.

He called on the government to declare a state of emergency on roads in Ohaji and immediately commence rehabilitation or reconstruction work.

“We want the government to, as a matter of utmost urgency, not only declare a state of emergency on all the roads in Ohaji, but also commence rehabilitation or reconstruction work on our roads.

“We cannot understand why our roads have remained hopeless, while some other parts of the state are enjoying good roads. Are taxes not collected from our people?” he asked.

Nwali, who described residents as predominantly farmers, said the poor road network had made it difficult to transport agricultural produce to urban markets because of high transportation costs.

He expressed hope that the protest would prompt the government to address their demands.

When contacted, the Imo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, confirmed the protest.

He said the police had engaged the protesters, who agreed to reopen the highway.

“The Imo State Police Command is on top of the situation. We have engaged with the protesters, and they have agreed to reopen the road,” Okoye said.