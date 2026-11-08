Ogun to convert 6,000 Amotekun, So-Safe personnel to state police — Abiodun

Gov. Dapo Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said the state is ready for the establishment of its own police force, disclosing that more than 6,000 personnel of the Ogun State Security Network, known as Amotekun, and the So-Safe Corps are available to provide the manpower for the proposed outfit.

Abiodun said his administration had laid a solid foundation for state policing through the establishment of community-based security structures, noting that the existing personnel and operational experience of the two outfits would facilitate the transition.

The governor spoke at the 50th anniversary celebration of Ereke Day in Ikenne, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state, where he described the Ogun State House of Assembly’s approval of the establishment of state police as a significant step towards strengthening security and protecting lives and property.

Abiodun, who chairs the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Committee on State Police Creation and represents President Bola Tinubu on the committee, expressed confidence in the state’s readiness to implement the initiative.

He said: “I am the Chairman of the Governors’ Forum on State Police Creation and the representative of the President in the Governors’ Forum on State Police Creation. I am proud to announce that the Ogun State House of Assembly has approved the creation of state police.

“Between Amotekun and So-Safe Corps, we have over 6,000 personnel. We are ready for the Ogun State Police Command, and that will make the difference in protecting the lives and property of our people.”

The governor stressed that security was essential to economic prosperity, investment and sustainable development, adding that meaningful progress could only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace and stability.

He called for sustained collaboration between communities and security agencies to ensure the safety of residents, businesses and investors across the state.

In a related development, Abiodun directed the immediate reconstruction of the Delabo-Ikenne Road, assuring residents that the project would improve accessibility, enhance connectivity and stimulate economic activities in the community.

Speaking on the golden jubilee of Ereke Day, the governor described the 50-year celebration as a significant milestone reflecting the unity, common heritage and shared aspirations of the people of Ikenne.

“Fifty years is very remarkable in the tradition and history of any people. It speaks to a united and common heritage, shared values and a collective determination to build a better future,” he said.

He commended traditional rulers and the Ikenne Traditional Council of Chiefs for their leadership and commitment to preserving the community’s cultural identity while promoting development.

Abiodun also congratulated the people for sustaining the annual celebration over five decades, describing the achievement as a testament to the foresight of their forebears, the sacrifices of successive generations and the strength of their communal spirit.

He noted that Ereke Day had evolved beyond a cultural celebration into a platform for intellectual engagement, institutional development, infrastructural advancement and the preservation of the community’s heritage.

The governor particularly praised the Ikenne Community Development Association for mobilising the human, intellectual and financial resources of indigenes to address the community’s developmental needs.

According to him, while government has a responsibility to provide leadership and create an enabling environment, sustainable development also requires active participation and ownership by the people.

Describing Ikenne as a community of historical importance to Ogun State and Nigeria, Abiodun recalled its association with prominent national figures, including the late nationalist and statesman, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and renowned educationist, Dr Tai Solarin.

He said their contributions to education, democratic governance and national development remained enduring legacies for younger generations to emulate.

Providing an update on his administration’s infrastructural interventions, Abiodun disclosed that more than 1,700 kilometres of roads had been constructed and rehabilitated across the state, including over 40 roads in Remoland.

He said the projects were aimed at improving transportation networks, opening up rural communities, enhancing connectivity and stimulating economic activities.

The governor, however, maintained that infrastructural development must go hand in hand with peace and security, stressing that no society could make meaningful progress without a stable environment.

He also urged youths in Ikenne to shun political violence and resist attempts by politicians to use them as instruments of violence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“No political ambition is worth the peace of our community, and no temporary inducement is worth sacrificing your future,” he cautioned.

Abiodun urged the youths to demonstrate political maturity, patriotism and responsible civic engagement, insisting that electoral contests should be based on ideas, credible leadership, performance and issue-based campaigns rather than intimidation and violence.

He also appealed to traditional rulers, community leaders, professionals and Ikenne indigenes in the diaspora to sustain their contributions to the development of their ancestral community.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, Mr Kunle Soname, described Abiodun as a worthy son of Remoland and commended his administration’s contributions to Ikenne’s development.

Soname specifically acknowledged the governor’s donation of a 500KVA transformer and the reconstruction of Awolowo Road, alongside other developmental interventions.

He assured Abiodun of the continued support and cooperation of the people of Ikenne and Remoland, expressing confidence in the administration’s commitment to the area’s development.