Ogun swears in five judges, allocates 49 duplexes

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has sworn in five new High Court judges and announced the allocation of 49 newly constructed duplexes to judges as part of efforts to improve judicial welfare and strengthen the administration of justice in the state.

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Wednesday at the Executive Chambers, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The newly appointed judges are Luqman Oke, Adebimpe Obienu, Fatima Daudu, Rafiat Kadiri and Oludotun Osho, bringing the total number of High Court judges in the state to 49.

Abiodun said the 49 duplexes, located at the President Muhammadu Buhari Estate along Kobape Road, Abeokuta, were provided in fulfilment of his administration’s commitment to judicial welfare and the creation of an enabling environment for effective justice delivery.

“As our administration approaches the conclusion of its tenure, we will continue to motivate and support the judiciary and provide for the welfare and well-being of our judges, who have signed up for this service to humanity, within our constitutional responsibilities,” he said.

The governor described the judiciary as the last hope of the common man and charged the newly sworn-in judges to uphold the highest standards of integrity, impartiality and professionalism.

He urged them to dispense justice without fear or favour, carefully evaluate evidence, apply the law faithfully and ensure that their courts remained accessible to all citizens.

Abiodun also cautioned the judges against political interference, personal relationships and material inducement, stressing that neither public opinion nor the prominence of individuals or political parties should influence their decisions.

On judicial infrastructure, the governor disclosed that construction had commenced on the Abeokuta Division of the Court of Appeal complex on a 2.6-hectare site adjoining the State Judiciary Complex at Kobape.

He listed other interventions by his administration to include the completion of six duplexes at Ibara Housing GRA, Abeokuta, for judicial officers and 20 bungalows at Prince Court Estate, Kobape, for supporting personnel.

Abiodun said the appointment of the five judges reflected his administration’s determination to strengthen the state’s judicial capacity, adding that more judges had been appointed during his tenure than under previous administrations.

He commended the Chief Judge for the appointments, expressing optimism that the emergence of a younger generation of judicial officers would promote continuity, renewed energy and long-term institutional development.

The governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to institutional cooperation and respect for the constitutional principle of separation of powers.

He further highlighted the state judiciary’s adoption of an electronic affidavit platform as part of efforts to improve access to justice and service delivery.

According to him, the digital platform has facilitated the processing of more than 31,000 affidavits, with approximately 4,500 users and 25 agents operating across the state.