Ogun police rescue 10 kidnap victims, kill suspect

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has rescued 10 passengers abducted by suspected kidnappers at Orita Fufu, Awa-Ijebu, in Ijebu North-East Local Government Area of the state, following security operations and intelligence-led efforts.

The victims, who were abducted from a commercial bus on November 3, 2026, regained their freedom unharmed at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 7.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Oluseyi Babasayi, said the rescue was followed by an operation targeting the suspected kidnappers’ hideout along the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road.

According to the statement, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit stormed the hideout at about 1 a.m. on Sunday, triggering a gun battle with the suspected criminals.

One suspected kidnapper was neutralised during the encounter, while other members of the gang reportedly escaped with suspected gunshot wounds.

The police said an AK-47 rifle, 20 rounds of ammunition, ₦1,376,800 in cash and a mobile phone were recovered during the operation.

The command said it had intensified efforts to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects, adding that it remained committed to tackling kidnapping and other violent crimes in the state.

It urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report anyone seen with suspicious gunshot wounds to the nearest police station or through established police communication channels.

The police also appealed for public cooperation, noting that information from residents could assist security operatives in locating the fleeing suspects and bringing them to justice.