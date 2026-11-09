Ogun NYSC Camp: Govt blames overcrowding on surge in corps members

…As rights activist urges graduates to sue FG, NYSC

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has attributed the overcrowding at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Sagamu to a significant increase in the number of prospective corps members posted to the state.

The government said the current batch of more than 4,300 graduates had placed considerable pressure on the camp’s accommodation facilities, which ordinarily cater for slightly over 2,000 corps members per batch.

The explanation followed the circulation of a video showing prospective corps members sleeping in a crowded multipurpose hall at the orientation camp, popularly known as the Five-Star Camp, amid concerns over their welfare and living conditions.

The Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Mr Kayode Akinmade, explained in a statement on Monday that the camp received more than 4,300 prospective corps members for the current exercise.

According to him, registration, screening, credential verification and hostel allocation are handled by NYSC officials and do not fall directly under the responsibility of the state government.

Akinmade said the video captured a temporary arrangement for prospective corps members whose registration extended into the night.

He said, “The video captured a temporary arrangement during the registration exercise, which continued into the night.

“The prospective corps members must first undergo credential verification and screening by NYSC officials before being allocated hostels. Those whose registration extended into the night were temporarily accommodated in the multipurpose hall, with mattresses provided for them to rest while the exercise continued.”

He attributed the pressure on the facilities to the increase in the number of graduates deployed to Ogun State, noting that the current figure was more than twice the usual intake.

“The state received more than 4,300 prospective corps members for the current batch, compared with slightly over 2,000 in previous batches, increasing the pressure on available camp facilities,” he said.

The governor’s aide, however, said the state government had consistently supported the NYSC through interventions aimed at improving the welfare of corps members serving in Ogun State.

He disclosed that the government provided 500 mattresses for the current orientation exercise, while the Akarigbo of Remo donated 100 mattresses and subsequently made an additional donation of 200.

Akinmade also recalled that Governor Abiodun recently approved N50,000 each for 3,050 corps members in the 2026 Batch C, Stream I, to assist with their transportation expenses.

He added that Ogun State had been adjudged the best in the country in NYSC administration, describing the recognition as evidence of the state’s commitment to supporting the scheme.

He urged the public to distinguish between the operational responsibilities of the NYSC and the supportive role of the state government, assuring that the Abiodun administration would continue to provide an enabling environment for corps members.

However, the explanation has not ended public criticism, as the video showing graduates accommodated in the multipurpose hall continued to generate reactions on social media.

An X user, Ayohid01 (@ayohid01), who appeared to be among those affected, expressed frustration over the arrangement, writing: “Bro, I can’t believe I am experiencing this right now at Ogun State camp. Unna no try at all.”

The incident has also raised questions about the adequacy of the camp’s facilities and the preparedness of the authorities to accommodate the increasing number of graduates posted to the state.

Meanwhile, a human rights advocate and Chairman of a civil society organisation in Ogun State, Solomon Bankole, has criticised the accommodation arrangement, arguing that it raises concerns about the dignity, safety and welfare of the affected graduates.

Bankole urged the corps members to consider legal action against the NYSC and the Federal Government, arguing that the compulsory nature of the national service scheme places an obligation on the authorities to provide decent accommodation and protect participants’ rights.

He said, “They can approach any of the Federal High Courts and claim that their rights have been trampled upon. NYSC is not an option to these children; it is a mandatory service they must undergo upon completion of their tertiary education.

“This simply implies that if you are a graduate, you cannot be employed without an NYSC discharge certificate or, better still, seek to occupy any elective position in today’s democratic dispensation.

“What is currently happening to corps members at the Sagamu Orientation Camp is more than injustice. It is a manifestation of the dehumanisation of fellow human beings, and their fundamental human rights are being trampled upon.”

The activist described the reported accommodation arrangement as unacceptable, insisting that Nigerian graduates should be provided with conditions that preserve their dignity.

Bankole also argued that the incident raised broader questions about governance and accountability, particularly the adequacy of funding and facilities provided for the NYSC scheme.

He said, “The problem, however, is not that of the NYSC alone. Rather, it is because Nigerian society has lost its values in every arm of governance.

“NYSC is a Federal Government scheme that has an approved budget for its operations in every state, but see the way they are treating these victims of compulsory national service like animals.”

He called on the affected graduates to seek judicial intervention, adding that legal proceedings could help establish whether their fundamental rights had been violated.

Bankole also raised concerns about the possible health implications of accommodating large numbers of people in a confined space, warning that overcrowding could increase the risk of communicable disease transmission.

He further expressed concern about the reported sleeping arrangement involving male and female prospective corps members, arguing that adequate privacy and safeguards should be provided to protect their safety.

The activist called for an investigation into the incident and urged the NYSC to hold any officials found responsible accountable.

“Somebody in the NYSC here in Ogun State needs to be held responsible and made to answer questions. Somebody must answer queries and somebody must be disciplined.

“If there are no consequences for our actions, things like this will continue, and we will continue to be a laughing stock among the comity of nations,” he said.