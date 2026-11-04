Ogun monarch drags Abiodun to court over suspension

Gov. Dapo Abiodun

Seeks reinstatement, injunction against enforcement of suspension order

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Eselu of Iselu Kingdom in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Ebenezer Akintunde Akinyemi, has dragged Governor Dapo Abiodun and four other respondents before the Federal High Court in Abeokuta over his suspension by the state government.

The monarch is seeking an interim injunction restraining the governor and other respondents from enforcing the suspension order issued on October 20, 2026, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

In the suit marked FHC/AB/FHR/148/26, Oba Akinyemi alleged that the state government suspended him without prior notice or giving him an opportunity to respond to the allegations against him.

Other respondents are the Ogun State Attorney-General, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Nigeria Police Force and the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State.

In an ex parte motion dated October 23, 2026, filed before the Abeokuta Judicial Division of the Federal High Court, the monarch asked the court to restrain the respondents, their agents and officers from implementing or giving effect to the suspension letter.

He also sought an order restraining the respondents from compelling him to vacate the Eselu Palace, preventing him from presenting himself as the traditional ruler or stopping him from wearing his crown and other royal insignia.

Additionally, he asked the court to restrain the respondents from harassing, intimidating, arresting or detaining him, or otherwise interfering with his exercise of the rights and functions of his office.

The monarch also wants the court to direct the Commissioner of Police and officers under his command not to take any steps to enforce the suspension pending the determination of the application and the substantive suit.

In a 12-paragraph affidavit supporting the application, Oba Akinyemi stated that he received a letter dated October 20, 2026, from the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, notifying him of his immediate suspension as the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom.

According to him, the letter directed him to vacate the palace immediately, stop presenting himself as the traditional ruler and refrain from wearing or using any royal paraphernalia.

He, however, challenged the procedure adopted by the state government, alleging that he was neither given prior notice of the intended suspension nor afforded an opportunity to defend himself against the allegations.

In paragraph six of the affidavit, he stated: “That I was never given any prior notice or opportunity to be heard before the suspension was imposed on the allegation alleged.”

He argued that the government’s action raised constitutional issues bordering on his right to fair hearing as guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

When the matter came up on Wednesday, counsel to the monarch, Dele Fadesere, who appeared alongside two other lawyers, urged the court to grant the interim injunction.

Fadesere argued that the application was necessary to protect his client’s fundamental right to fair hearing and prevent what he described as executive recklessness and lawlessness.

After hearing the application, Justice Agatha Okeke fixed November 11, 2026, for ruling.

Recall that the Ogun State Government announced the immediate suspension of Oba Akinyemi on October 20 over allegations of partisan political activities.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Kayode Akinmade, the government said the suspension was approved by the State Executive Council pursuant to Section 52(1) of the Ogun State Obas and Chiefs Law, 2021.

The government explained that the action was taken pending a detailed investigation into complaints against the monarch, particularly allegations of his involvement in overtly partisan political activities, some of which were reportedly publicised by him.