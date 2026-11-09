Ogun govt clarifies video of corps members sleeping in hall

By Enitan Abdultawab

The Ogun State Government has described a viral video showing prospective corps members sleeping in a hall at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Sagamu, following concerns over accommodation conditions at the facility.

The state government said the situation occurred during the registration exercise, which extended into the night, adding that the allocation of hostels and screening of prospective corps members were the exclusive responsibilities of NYSC officials.

Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kayode Akinmade, in a Facebook post on Monday, explained that prospective corps members were required to undergo credential verification and screening before being assigned accommodation.

He said those whose registration extended into the night were temporarily accommodated in the multipurpose hall, where mattresses were provided for them to rest while the exercise continued.

He stated: “The video captured a temporary arrangement during the registration exercise, which continued into the night.

“The prospective corps members must first undergo credential verification and screening by NYSC officials before being allocated hostels. Those whose registration extended into the night were temporarily accommodated in the multipurpose hall, with mattresses provided for them to rest while the exercise continued.”

Akinmade noted that Ogun State received more than 4,300 prospective corps members in the current batch, compared with slightly over 2,000 in previous batches, putting additional pressure on available camp facilities.

He stressed that although NYSC handles registration, screening and hostel allocation, the state government supports the scheme through interventions aimed at improving the welfare of corps members.

According to him, the state government provided 500 mattresses for the current exercise, while the Akarigbo of Remo donated 100 mattresses, followed by an additional 200.

Akinmade also recalled that Governor Abiodun recently approved a ₦50,000 welfare grant for each of the 3,050 corps members in the 2026 Batch C, Stream I, to support their transportation.

He added that Ogun State had been adjudged the best in the country in NYSC administration, describing the recognition as a reflection of the government’s sustained commitment to the scheme.

The government urged the public to distinguish between the operational responsibilities of NYSC and the supportive role of the state, assuring that the Abiodun administration would continue to provide an enabling environment for corps members serving in Ogun.