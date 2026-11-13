Ogun 2027: PDP celebrates Adebutu ruling, vows to reclaim state

Ladi Adebutu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Following a fresh boost to Hon. Ladi Adebutu’s candidacy, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to reclaim Ogun State in the 2027 governorship election, urging residents to rally behind its candidate and other party flag-bearers.

The party made the declaration while reacting to a Federal High Court judgment ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reinstate Adebutu as its governorship candidate, saying the ruling had strengthened its determination to return to power in the state.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, the PDP welcomed the judgment as a victory for democracy, justice and the rule of law.

The party said the development had energised its members, supporters and stakeholders as it intensified preparations for the 2027 general elections.

It urged the people of Ogun State to rally behind Adebutu and other PDP candidates, promising a government focused on economic opportunities, infrastructure, education and healthcare.

“Our desire and commitment is to build an Ogun state where economic opportunities are expanded, infrastructure is strengthened, education and healthcare receive the attention they deserve, and government genuinely serves the interests of the people,” Jungudo said.

The PDP expressed confidence that a fresh mandate from Ogun residents would enable it to pursue the state’s developmental aspirations and improve the living conditions of its citizens.

“The journey to reclaim Ogun State and restore purposeful governance is firmly on course,” the party declared.