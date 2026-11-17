By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State have exchanged words over the 2027 governorship election, following the PDP’s prediction that its candidate, Ladi Adebutu, would win between 18 and 19 of the state’s 20 local government areas.

While the PDP expressed confidence in Adebutu’s electoral prospects, the ruling APC dismissed the projection as political fantasy, insisting that the opposition party lacked the structures and grassroots support to secure victory.

The spokesperson for the 2027 PDP Governorship Campaign Council in Ogun State, Wale Adedayo, made the prediction during an interview on Arise Television, monitored on Sunday.

Adedayo, a journalist and former Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, said Adebutu would defeat the APC candidate, Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, despite the influence of federal power and the ruling party’s political structures.

He predicted that the PDP would win all six local government areas in Ogun Central, the entire Ogun East Senatorial District and at least two local government areas in Ogun West.

“PDP will clear between 18 to 19 local government areas in Ogun. I can assure you of that. Adebutu will win Ogun East, Adebutu will win the six LGAs of Ogun Central and a minimum of two in Ogun West,” he declared.

He argued that the political support demonstrated by some APC members and attendees at the ruling party’s events would not necessarily translate into votes, expressing confidence that many would eventually support the PDP candidate.

“It is not the noise that makes things happen. When it comes to the real show, those who are following them know the party they will vote for,” he said.

Adedayo attributed the PDP’s anticipated victory partly to what he described as widespread dissatisfaction with the country’s economic situation, claiming that voters would reject the hardship associated with the present administration.

On the possibility of the APC deploying federal influence to retain power in the state, he cited the 2023 governorship election in Ogun and the recent electoral experience in Osun State as examples of how such influence could be resisted.

“The federal might was there in 2023, it didn’t work. Federal might was there in Osun State and it didn’t work, and it won’t work again this time,” he said.

Adebutu’s candidature

Adedayo also commended the judiciary over its intervention in the dispute surrounding Adebutu’s candidature, following a court decision that restored his name to the list of candidates submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He faulted INEC’s initial removal of Adebutu’s name, arguing that the commission ought to have sought clarification from the PDP, which submitted the party’s membership register.

According to him, the responsibility for determining party membership rests with the political party rather than the electoral commission.

“The PDP submitted the register and not INEC. It is the party that can prove who is a member and who is not a member. It is not INEC. The judgment of the court was very sound. INEC ought to have written to the party that submitted the list rather than removing his name from the list,” he said.

He further maintained that INEC had monitored the PDP governorship primary and recognised Adebutu as its winner, alleging that the controversy surrounding his candidature was politically motivated.

Adedayo claimed that the development was intended to weaken the opposition party and discourage its members ahead of the election.

He, however, said the controversy had not disrupted the party’s campaign activities, adding that Adebutu and his running mate, Hajia Lateefat Sowunmi-Kolapo, had continued visiting communities across the state to canvass support and present their manifesto.

“Those who orchestrated the thing wanted to demoralise members, but Ladi Adebutu continued with his campaign, and that is how he has been going round all villages and towns in Ogun State, meeting with the people.

“It didn’t stop our programme; we have been moving around. Seeing the leaders coming out to campaign boosted the morale of PDP members and supporters. There won’t be any battle in Ogun State,” he said.

On the PDP’s proposed development agenda, Adedayo identified grassroots development and local government autonomy as key priorities of an Adebutu-led administration.

He said the PDP candidate had promised to strengthen local government administration, revive moribund farm settlements, improve food production and provide functional healthcare facilities and potable water in rural communities.

“Ogun State is on a true path for real development because all our health centres must work. The farm settlement must be revived by all means, and their output in terms of food production must increase. There will be potable water in all villages,” he said.

He added that local government autonomy would enable elected council officials to deliver essential services and address challenges facing rural communities.

Adedayo also questioned Adeola’s ancestry, alleging that the APC candidate had not adequately clarified issues surrounding his identity and origin.

APC fires back

However, the APC dismissed the PDP’s projection, describing it as unrealistic and evidence of the opposition party’s alleged disconnect from grassroots political realities.

In a statement, the APC State Publicity Secretary, Comrade Femi Nuberu, challenged Adedayo to concentrate on rebuilding the PDP rather than making what he described as exaggerated electoral predictions.

Nuberu argued that the PDP had been weakened by internal crises, leadership disagreements, defections and the departure of prominent political figures, insisting that the party lacked the organisational capacity to deliver the projected victory.

He cited the defection of former Ogun PDP Chairman, Hon. Sikirullahi Ogundele; former State Publicity Secretary, Akinloye Bankole; and former State Youth Leader, Oyejide Sunkanmi, among other party chieftains, as evidence of the opposition party’s alleged declining fortunes.

He also recalled the defection of six PDP members of the Ogun State House of Assembly in March 2026 and the departure of former PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade.

According to him, the loss of elected representatives, influential leaders and grassroots mobilisers had raised questions about the PDP’s ability to compete effectively across the state.

Nuberu described the PDP as an “empty political shell”, accusing Adedayo of creating false expectations about the opposition party’s electoral strength.

“How can a party that has lost touch with political reality suddenly boast of winning 18 out of 20 local government areas? Is Wale Adedayo merely making these claims to create false hope and mislead a desperate governorship aspirant?

“The PDP is an empty shell, and its spokesperson should stop mistaking political propaganda for genuine electoral strength,” he said.

The APC spokesman also questioned the PDP’s organisational capacity, asking where its structures, leaders and grassroots mobilisers were.

He further accused Adedayo of making the projections for personal political survival, arguing that the PDP’s previous record in government had eroded public confidence in the party.

Nuberu also raised issues surrounding the 2023 governorship election, alleging that the PDP candidate had faced court proceedings over allegations of vote-buying and electoral offences.

He cautioned the opposition party against presenting procedural court orders as final judicial pronouncements on outstanding political and electoral disputes, insisting that ongoing legal matters should be understood within their proper context.

Responding to Adedayo’s dismissal of federal influence, Nuberu maintained that Ogun remained firmly under APC control, declaring that the ruling party had no intention of surrendering its political structures and grassroots strongholds.

He attributed the APC’s confidence to its established political network, grassroots mobilisation and what he described as the achievements of the state government in infrastructure, education, healthcare, economic opportunities and security.

According to him, residents were more interested in sustaining the state’s development trajectory than in what he called the political theatrics of opposition politicians.

The APC spokesman went further to predict that the PDP would struggle to win even a single ward out of the state’s 236 wards.

“From our assessment of the political atmosphere across the state, the PDP will struggle to win even a single ward out of the 236 wards in Ogun State. The 2027 election will expose the true strength of every political party,” he said.

Nuberu urged APC members and supporters to remain united and intensify efforts to strengthen the party’s structures ahead of the 2027 general elections, reaffirming its determination to retain power in the state.