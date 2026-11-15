Odumodublvck set to make acting debut in TG Omori’s ‘The Rise of the Machine’

Odumodu Blvck

By Ayo Onikoyi

Multi-award-winning rapper Odumodublvck is showcasing his artistic depth with a stellar performance in his acting debut in a short film directed by ace cinematographer TG Omori.

On November 7 2026, rapper Odumodublvck and cinematographer TG Omori were special guests at the closing ceremony and award gala of the 15th Africa International Film Festival ( AFRIFF), where they screened their short film titled ‘The Rise of the Machine’.

The film, directed by celebrated cinematographer TG Omori, who is famous for shooting some of Africa’s most iconic music videos of the past decade, will see Odumodublvck make his acting debut in a role that promises to unleash another dimension to his talent and creativity.

Speaking on the short film in a recent interview on TVC, the rapper described it as an addendum to his recently acclaimed projects, ‘The Machine is Coming’ and ‘The Industry Machine’. On making his acting debut, the award-winning rapper shared that he has enjoyed acting from a young age and always wanted to showcase that talent.

“Since I was in primary and secondary school, I was in drama club. And with movies, I can show a lot more than listening to my music might show.”

The short film is a precursor to the release of his upcoming project of the same name, which will complete his Machine Trilogy. The first instalment, ‘The Machine Is Coming’ enjoyed huge commercial success with the hits ‘Legolas’ and ‘Pity This Boy’ featuring Victony. The album was recently nominated for the Best Rap Album and Album of the Year at the 18th Headies. The follow-up, ‘The Industry Machine,’ also spawned chart-topping records with the hit single ‘Industry Machine’ and the hip hop anthem ‘If You Like Gym,’ which earned the nod for Best Rap Single at the 16th Headies.

‘The Rise of the Machine’ was shot in Lagos State and marks a major chapter in the career of Omori, who will be making his movie directorial debut and Odumodublvck, who serves as co-producer and executive producer.

The short film is scheduled for release later in 2026 ahead of Odumodublvck’s new project, which will complete his Machine Trilogy while also kicking off his career as an actor and filmmaker.