Odii condemns reprisal killings, offers to pay victims’ bills

By Chinedu Adonu

The 2027 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, has condemned reported reprisal killings involving residents of Ebonyi and Anambra states, offering to pay the medical bills of victims and provide food assistance to affected families.

Odii, popularly known as Anyichuks, also appealed to residents of both states, particularly youths and community leaders, to shun retaliatory attacks and allow the law to take its course.

He expressed sadness over the killing of Miss Mmesoma and subsequent reports of the killings of two Ebonyi men, describing attacks on innocent people in the name of revenge as unacceptable.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Emma Igwe, the governorship candidate said no community should be made to suffer for the alleged actions of an individual.

“There can never be any justification for taking innocent human lives under the guise of revenge. No community should be made to suffer for the alleged offence of an individual,” he said.

Odii described Anambra and Ebonyi as sister states with longstanding cultural, commercial and family ties, warning against allowing the actions of individuals to undermine their relationship.

He called on the Anambra State Government, led by Governor Chukwuma Soludo, to take urgent security and administrative measures to prevent further violence, protect vulnerable residents and ensure that those responsible were arrested and prosecuted.

He also urged security agencies to intensify surveillance and guarantee the safety of residents irrespective of their state of origin.

As part of his humanitarian intervention, Odii offered to settle hospital bills incurred by victims receiving treatment on both sides of the crisis.

He also pledged to provide bags of rice and other essential food items to affected families and communities to alleviate the hardship caused by the violence.

According to him, the intervention was motivated by compassion and concern for human life, rather than political, ethnic or geographical considerations.

“This gesture is not an endorsement of violence or an attempt to interfere with ongoing investigations. Rather, it is a demonstration that human life and suffering transcend ethnic and state boundaries,” he said.

The businessman further appealed to traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders and youth organisations in both states to promote reconciliation and restore confidence among residents.

He urged Ebonyi indigenes living in Anambra and Anambra residents in Ebonyi to remain calm and avoid actions capable of escalating the crisis.

Odii also cautioned media organisations and social media users against circulating unverified reports and inflammatory statements that could trigger further attacks.

“Any political ambition, ethnic sentiment or personal grievance is not worth the blood of an innocent Nigerian.

“Let the law take its course. Let the innocent be protected. Let the wounded receive treatment. Let the hungry be supported. Let peace return to our communities,” he appealed.

He added, “Anambra and Ebonyi are brothers, not enemies.”