Obidient Movement congratulates Yunusa Tanko on appointment as SDP presidential campaign DG

Yunusa Tanko

The Obidient Movement has congratulated its former National Coordinator, Dr Yunusa Tanko, on his appointment as National Coordinator of the Social Democratic Party’s Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The movement described the appointment as recognition of Tanko’s political experience, organisational skills and contributions to the struggle for a better Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its Media and Communications Directorate, the group wished him success in his new role, saying his emergence reflected the leadership capacity developed within the movement.

It said Tanko’s appointment, despite his move to a different political platform, should be seen as an opportunity for collaboration rather than a source of division.

The movement explained that its membership extended beyond party lines, bringing together Nigerians from different ethnic, religious and social backgrounds around the shared aspiration for competent and accountable leadership.

While encouraging its members to join the Nigeria Democratic Congress, the party of its principal, Peter Obi, it said it recognised that its supporters belonged to different political parties.

“Consequently, the emergence of leaders from our Movement into influential positions across different political platforms should be a source of pride, not division,” the statement said.

The group also cited Obi’s attendance at the inauguration of the presidential campaign office of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, as an example of his belief in cooperation across political differences.

According to the movement, Obi has consistently maintained that national interest should take precedence over partisan considerations.

It added that its objective was not to confine capable Nigerians to one political party but to develop leaders who could contribute to national development wherever they found themselves.

Tanko was on Wednesday unveiled as the SDP’s national presidential campaign coordinator during the inauguration of the party’s campaign council in Abuja.

He pledged to work with the party’s presidential candidate, Adewale Adebayo, and his running mate, Usman Bugaje, ahead of the 2027 elections.

The appointment followed Tanko’s resignation as political adviser (North) to Obi, which he said took effect on October 30.