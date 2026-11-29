By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, Mr Peter Obi has pledged to fight corruption and ensure that Nigerians live a better life of elected President next year January.

Obi disclosed this during his visit to Osun State on Sunday, where he worshipped at the Winners Chapel and also visited NASFAT headquarters in Osogbo to participate in the weekly prayer session.

Obi, who later proceeded to a town hall meeting at ADOLAK with professional association said his administration will ensure more access to healthcare services through construction of functional Primary Health Centres across the country.

The NDC candidate, in a video on social media, said he will ensure that each political ward has a PHC to encourage young medical practitioners to practice their profession in the country instead of migrating to other countries.

He also pledged that his administration will improve the nation’s electricity Megawatt to 10,000; address insecurity and promote unity in the country, as well as eradicate corruption by ensuring that public resources are harnessed for public welfare.

“I am in Osun State to listen to your yearnings with a view to devising means of addressing them if elected as president in 2027. I will also be back in the State to campaign and seek the voters support ahead of the January 16, 2027 presidential election

“Corruption is one of the major problem disrupting growth and development of our country. I am assuring you that my administration will fight corruption to standstill so our people can enjoy good life like in the developed country.

“We must move to become a producing economy rather than a consuming one in order to become a prosperous country”, he said.