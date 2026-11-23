The presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to assess political leaders based on their records, competence, character and integrity rather than ethnic, religious or personal affiliations.

Obi made the call in a post on his X handle after attending the retirement service of Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo in Plateau State.

He said his support for any political leader should be determined by the individual’s record in public service and demonstrated commitment to the welfare of Nigerians, rather than tribal or religious considerations.

Obi, who said it was his first personal meeting with Dachomo, praised the cleric for his advocacy, compassion for victims of violence and commitment to truth, justice and the protection of human life.

He said Dachomo’s example showed that religious faith should be reflected in actions, particularly in defending vulnerable people, speaking truth to power and standing for what is right, even in difficult circumstances.

According to him, the end of formal service should not bring an end to an individual’s commitment to justice, truth and humanity.

Reflecting on the country’s leadership challenges, Obi said Nigeria needed to move beyond identity-based politics and judge public office holders by their capacity to deliver results, manage public resources transparently and serve the vulnerable.

He warned against the use of religious, ethnic and political identities as instruments of division, saying they should instead reinforce Nigerians’ shared humanity and collective responsibility to build a peaceful and inclusive country.

The former Anambra State governor said Nigeria had the resources and potential to prosper but required leadership that regarded public office as a responsibility and an opportunity to serve, rather than a privilege or avenue for personal enrichment.

He called for leadership anchored on integrity, accountability and compassion, expressing confidence that the country could achieve a better future.

Obi also prayed for continued strength for Dachomo and others committed to defending truth, justice and human dignity.