Obi unveils 10-day record of service as governor

Former Anambra State Governor and the presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Peter Obi, has announced plans to publish a 10-day account of his achievements while in office, saying he wants his record to speak amid renewed scrutiny of his administration.

Obi, who disclosed this in a post on his X platform on Monday, said the series, titled Record of Service, would highlight his interventions, accomplishments and responsibilities during his tenure as governor.

The announcement came as he disclosed that he had arrived in the United States to honour an invitation and participate in a series of engagements scheduled to begin at 9am on Tuesday in Washington DC.

Obi said he had consistently focused on policies, ideas and practical solutions capable of addressing Nigeria’s challenges, rather than allowing political debates to revolve around personal attacks.

He, however, said he had decided to present facts about his past administration following what he described as repeated scrutiny of his record by individuals who appeared uncomfortable with their own records.

“Starting today and running for ten days, I will present some of the accomplishments recorded during my tenure as Governor of Anambra State. This series will outline my interventions, achievements and the responsibilities entrusted to me. I have titled it my Record of Service,” he said.

The former governor maintained that he had always given his best in every public office he held, insisting that although not all intended objectives could be achieved, he had never lacked commitment or dedication to his responsibilities.

He also specifically addressed allegations that he abandoned Anambra State during the erosion crisis, saying he considered it necessary to make the facts available to the public.

“In particular, in light of allegations that I abandoned Anambra State during the erosion crisis, among other assertions, I consider it necessary to present the facts to the public,” he said.

Obi insisted that he had never evaded any responsibility entrusted to him and would not shy away from contributing to efforts to address Nigeria’s challenges.

He added that he would continue to update Nigerians on his daily engagements and other significant developments as political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections gather momentum.

” I am confident that, ultimately, facts outlast allegations, while records carry greater weight than rhetoric.

“Let my record speak for itself!” he added.