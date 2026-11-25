Peter Obi

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, will hold a town hall meeting with traders, manufacturers, artisans and youths in Aba, Abia State, on Friday, November 27.

The Abia State Coordinator of the NDC, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Aba, saying the visit would provide an opportunity for business owners and other residents to engage directly with the presidential candidate.

Nwaogu, who is also the party’s senatorial candidate for Abia Central, said Obi’s visit, alongside his running mate, Senator Musa Kwankwaso, would attract a large crowd.

She predicted that the turnout would surpass the crowd recorded during Obi’s visit to Onitsha the previous week.

According to her, although the primary purpose of the visit is to hold a town hall meeting, Obi will also move around Aba to interact with residents.

She added that the NDC presidential candidate would return to the city between December and January for an open-air campaign.

Nwaogu said the meeting would provide traders, manufacturers, shoemakers, tailors and young people with an opportunity to discuss the challenges facing businesses and the economy with Obi.

“Our brothers and sisters in Aba, the business heartbeat of Nigeria, will have the opportunity to sit, eat and discuss with Peter Obi. He will listen to the traders, manufacturers, shoemakers, tailors and youths. He wants to hear how we can rebuild Aba, revive trade and make businesses work again,” she said.

The NDC coordinator expressed concern over unemployment, the difficulties confronting businesses, the declining purchasing power of the naira and the state of infrastructure and public services.

She said Obi was coming to Abia with proposals focused on production, education, healthcare, security and job creation.

“Peter Obi is not coming to Abia just because he is a presidential candidate. He is coming with a plan: a plan for production, not consumption; a plan for education, health, security and jobs; and a plan to ensure that government money is used for the people, rather than taken by a few,” she added.

Nwaogu urged security agencies and the Abia State Government to provide the necessary support to ensure a peaceful and successful visit.

She said the NDC was committed to peaceful and lawful political activities and would take necessary steps to maintain order throughout the visit.