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•Says Nigeria needs a president that has energy

By Vincent Ujumadu

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Mr Peter Obi and members of his campaign team, shut down the commercial city of Onitsha on Friday as the party continued its town hall meetings and road shows.

Obi began with a visit to his alma mater, Christ the King College, CKC, in the heart of the city, where he reminded the students that the school has produced three governors and would soon produce the president of Nigeria.

The three governors produced by CKC are Dr Peter Odili of Rivers State, himself, Peter Obi and Chief Willie Obiano who succeeded him.

Addressing the students, Obi promised to improve the standard of education across the country if voted in as Nigeria’s president after the 2027 elections.

His convoy thereafter did a roadshow from Oguta Road through the popular Upper Iweka to the Head bridge and through Uga road to Modebe avenue to All Saints Cathedral where the town hall meeting took place.

Among those accompanying Obi during road show were Aisha Yusuf, Mama P, among others.

Traders at the drug market and building materials market lined the streets and danced to the NDC music.

The campaign train moved round all the major markets in Onitsha, with many enthusiastic traders closing their shops and headed to the venue of the town hall meeting.

Addressing the people at the town hall meeting, Obi said: “Kwankwaso and I have formed a team that will unite and secure Nigeria. We will secure Nigeria, fight corruption and use public money for public good.

“I assure Nigerians that from day one, they will be feeling good impact of their country. You will know that a new team is in charge.

We will ensure that a new Nigeria is possible and move the country from consumption to production.

“We will create jobs and employ our people.

We cannot continue with the present situation where our children don’t have jobs because that is not the way a country should be.

“We want a country where, when you are sick, you go to hospital and not to church. The Pope was sick and went to hospital and after the hospital he prayed.”

According to Obi, there will be functional health care center in every ward in Nigeria, adding , “We have promised to build 10,000 health care centers across the country.

Kwankwaso and I have said that from day one, we will start the building of ,40,000 school blocks. We will invest in education, in health and in critical areas Nigerians will be proud of”

He lamented that Nigeria currently generates only about 5,000 megawatts of electricity, saying “Kwankwaso and I are assuring Nigerians that our country will generate, transmit and distribute 10,000, megawatts.”

“I want all of you to take note of everything I say in this town hall meeting. We don’t want to make false promises. We are not going to tell Nigerians what we saw when we came in. We are seeing everything now and we are planning for it.”

I commend our party leaders who have shown that they are ready for the battle. Nigeria had suffered enough and our people have suffered enough.

To the voters he advised,: “I want all of you to know that you are contestants in the forthcoming elections, although you are doing it through those of us that are candidates. So, on that day, sacrifice it for Nigeria.

“While going to vote, carry your food, and after voting, stay there until they count and transmit the votes. Do not leave. That day should be a holiday for voting..

“You are all agents of the party. In the 2027 election, everybody is a party agent. Vote NDC for the president, Senate, House of Representatives for the first day and House of Assembly for the next one.

“Don’t be afraid of anybody that day. If anybody asks you to leave that polling station, tell him you won’t step out until the result is declared. That day should be set aside for people to defend their votes. Let nobody tell you stories; we are prepared and nobody will rig this election. We want to assure Nigerians that our commitment is total.”

Obi recalled that when President Tinubu came and removed fuel subsidy, prices of everything went beyond the reach of Nigerians and hunger and suffering became the order of the day.

“That is what we want to change so that Nigeria will be good. When the president came in , he said he won’t borrow because of the removal of fuel subsidy, but since then, we have not implemented 2024, 2025 budgets.

“Today, he has borrowed more money than all the previous governments put together. The question is, where is our money? For this, Tinubu must go. We want a government that is competent, has compassion and can care for the people; a government that has commitment and character.

“Above all, we want a government that has energy. Our current president has to go and rest because he is tired. This job requires energy and the person doing it must have energy. That is why we are begging him to go and rest.”

Vanguard News