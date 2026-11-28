By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Director General of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council RMRDC, Prof. Nnanyelugo Ike-Muonso, has urged the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress NDC, Mr Peter Obi, to shelve his 2027 ambition and support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election, insisting the President is headed for a second term.

“The President will get a second term. That’s not assumption,” he declared.

Ike-Muonso, who spoke in an interview with journalists in Abuja, argued that the South should be allowed to complete its eight-year tenure before power returns to the North.

He said Obi should weigh national unity, political stability and continuity against an immediate presidential bid. While acknowledging Obi’s contributions to debates on public expenditure, accountability and economic management, he maintained that political leadership also required knowing when to contest and when to collaborate.

Explaining his own support for the President, Ike-Muonso said: “As a Tinubu supporter, the only reason I support Tinubu is, number one, Tinubu is pan-Nigerian. Number two, Tinubu has the courage.”

He defended the removal of petrol subsidy, noting that successive administrations had avoided it despite its economic distortions, corruption and financial burden. According to him, the policy has increased revenue to federal, state and local governments, improving their capacity to meet obligations, including the payment of workers’ salaries.

The RMRDC boss admitted that higher transportation costs had hurt Nigerians, but said the benefits of improved government revenue had not been communicated effectively enough. He urged Nigerians to look beyond present hardship, understand the objectives of the reforms and give Tinubu another four years to consolidate them.

On political realignments ahead of the elections, particularly the Rainbow Coalition associated with the Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, Ike-Muonso welcomed support from groups seeking the President’s re-election, irrespective of political affiliation.

“Any other person, any other group of people who feel convinced, just like myself, that there need to be structures to enable this man to continue what he’s doing, is welcome,” he said.

Beyond politics, he identified resource-based industrialisation as Tinubu’s best opportunity to build a lasting economic legacy. He said Nigeria must stop exporting raw materials and importing finished goods, and called for legislation to compel local processing and value addition.

Using oranges as an example, he argued that agricultural produce should be turned into juice and other finished products to create jobs, attract investment and conserve foreign exchange.

Ike-Muonso also pointed to RMRDC initiatives to strengthen technological education, including collaborations with polytechnics and Chinese research institutions, and the establishment of a Raw Materials Training School to equip Nigerians with practical industrial skills.

Reaffirming his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, he said his backing extended to every candidate of the party.

“The President has also said it. It is top to bottom. So I support all APC candidates across board from top to bottom,” he stated.