By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, on Wednesday promised to unite the country, restore prosperity and create opportunities for Nigerians if elected president in 2027.

Obi made the pledge at a town hall meeting in Benin City, where he said he would work with his running mate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to secure the country, strengthen national unity and build an economy that creates jobs and improves living conditions.

He accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of worsening poverty across the country, insisting that Nigerians deserved better.

“We want to build a society where a child of nobody can become somebody.

“We will fight corruption and ensure that Nigerian children go to school in better, safe and secure environments, free from kidnapping and other criminal activities,” he told supporters who had waited for hours to attend the meeting at Baptist High School, Benin City.

Obi said his proposed government would prioritise education, security, job creation and poverty reduction.

“I assure you, we will do this. Schools will work; there will be no more fighting. We want to build a new Nigeria that is possible.

“We want to move Nigeria from a consumption-driven economy to a production-based economy so that all of you can have jobs.

“We want to lift our poor people out of poverty. We want to build a country that cares for everybody,” he said.

He urged Edo residents to support the NDC in the 2027 general election, saying their votes would be crucial to achieving his vision for the country.

The former Anambra State governor also urged supporters to protect their votes by remaining at polling units until the ballots had been counted.

He said he and Kwankwaso were committed to forming a government driven by compassion, dedication and the capacity to deliver on its promises.

“Kwankwaso and I want to make sure that we have a government of people who have compassion, who have commitment, who have the energy to do the job,” he said.

At Oba of Benin’s palace

Earlier, at the palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, Obi blamed poor governance for secessionist agitations in the country, including the agitation for Biafra.

He made the remarks while responding to questions from the monarch on the state of the nation, his plans for Nigeria and his position on the agitation by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Obi described the 2027 election as a decisive opportunity for Nigerians to choose competence and service over what he called mediocrity.

He said Nigeria needed to be secured from non-state actors and made to work for all citizens, irrespective of religion, ethnicity or economic status.

The NDC candidate also criticised the economic policies of the Tinubu administration, alleging that the government had failed to account for the ₦15.8 trillion said to have been saved from the removal of the fuel subsidy.

He further accused the administration of increasing the country’s debt burden without providing basic amenities, including healthcare, education and security.

According to Obi, the various agitations and calls for separation were consequences of poor governance.

“Rabiu Kwankwaso and I want a united Nigeria. Talking about Nigeria, we are not talking about any other issue. All these agitations and thoughts are issues that came up as a result of misgovernance in Nigeria.

“If Nigeria is okay, everyone will want a united Africa that serves the purpose of everybody. That is why we want to create a society where a child of nobody can be somebody, irrespective of circumstance,” he said.

Obi recalled that he undertook his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in Benin City and that his wife attended school in Edo State.

He added that Nigerians were increasingly divided because, in his view, the country had become a place where citizens were deceived instead of being encouraged to invest in productive ventures for national development.

Welcoming Obi and members of the NDC campaign council, Oba Ewuare II expressed support for the vision of a Nigeria that works for its citizens and offered prayers for the campaign team.

The monarch, however, said the statistics presented by Obi during the visit would be verified by the palace.