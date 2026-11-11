Obi promises to tackle insecurity, revive Plateau tourism

The residential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Peter Obi, has pledged to tackle insecurity, facilitate the return of displaced persons to their communities and revive Plateau State’s tourism potential if elected president.

Obi made the pledge in a statement posted on his X platform on Wednesday, following his visit to Jos, the Plateau State capital, as part of his nationwide town hall meetings with Nigerians.

He said insecurity, youth unemployment, vote integrity, access to funding for small businesses and support for persons living with disabilities were among the major concerns raised by participants at the town hall meeting.

Obi said addressing the country’s challenges would require securing Nigeria and uniting its people behind a common purpose.

In particular, he assured Plateau residents that his administration would confront insecurity and create conditions for people displaced by violence and currently living in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps to return safely to their communities.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare and inclusion of persons living with disabilities, saying the treatment of vulnerable citizens was an important measure of a nation’s compassion.

The former Anambra State governor said he and his running mate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, were committed to substantial investments in critical sectors, particularly healthcare and education, as well as efforts to lift Nigerians out of poverty.

Obi, who arrived in Jos on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, also paid a courtesy visit to the Gbong Gwom Jos, His Royal Majesty, Da (Dr.) Jacob Gyang Buba, CFR, where he briefed the traditional ruler on the purpose of the town hall meeting.

He said the monarch welcomed his delegation, offered prayers and counsel, and urged peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and harmony as the next elections approach.

According to Obi, the traditional ruler emphasised that traditional institutions serve as fathers to all members of their communities, irrespective of differences.

The presidential hopeful also featured on an interview programme at Rhythm 93.7 FM, Jos, where he discussed Nigeria’s challenges and the policy proposals he and Kwankwaso had developed.

He further visited the section of Terminus Market destroyed by fire several months ago, where he interacted with traders, business owners, sellers and buyers to understand their experiences and efforts to rebuild their businesses.

Obi said his proposed administration would work to ease the economic hardship Nigerians were experiencing, which he attributed to the policies of the current administration.

On Plateau’s tourism prospects, he recalled that Jos and the state were previously among Nigeria’s prominent tourist destinations, attracting visitors from within and outside the country.

He pledged to work towards restoring the state’s tourism appeal and repositioning it as a major destination.

Obi commended the Gbong Gwom Jos for his hospitality and counsel, while appreciating party members in Plateau State for organising the programme and residents for their participation.

He concluded by expressing optimism about the country’s future, declaring that “A New Nigeria is POssible, and Nigeria will be OK.”