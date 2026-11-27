…Vows to end borrowing without investment, link Aba with Port Harcourt

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has promised to prioritise electricity, job creation, security, education, healthcare and economic revival, declaring that his proposed administration would build a Nigeria where every child, regardless of background, could rise to greatness.

Obi, who spoke on Friday evening at a town hall meeting in Aba, Abia State, said his ambition was to create a country where “a child of nobody can become somebody”, lamenting that prevailing economic conditions had pushed millions of Nigerians into poverty.

He accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of failing to fulfil its campaign promises, arguing that a change of leadership was necessary to address the country’s economic challenges.

The former Anambra State governor said the presidency required an energetic leader capable of delivering results, warning against turning the office into a retirement home.

“Tinubu has failed to fulfil all his promises, including the restoration of the power sector. We will generate, transmit and distribute at least 10,000MW. Any money we borrow must be for investment.

“The presidency requires energy; it is not a retirement home. We are tired of Tinubu’s government. Tinubu must go for a better Nigeria to emerge,” Obi declared.

He said an NDC administration, if elected, would tackle the country’s challenges without excuses, stressing the need for leadership driven by compassion, commitment and determination to deliver results.

Obi also criticised the country’s borrowing pattern, alleging that the Tinubu administration had borrowed more than previous governments combined without commensurate tangible results.

He contrasted what he described as the current borrowing culture with investments made by previous administrations, citing the construction of the Kainji Dam as an example of loans deployed towards productive national assets.

“We will fight corruption. Public money will be used for the public good. In the past, Nigeria borrowed money to build projects such as the Kainji Dam. Today, we borrow for nothing,” he said.

The NDC candidate expressed concern over unemployment, particularly among youths, and the country’s social indicators, promising increased investment in education and healthcare.

On national unity, Obi recalled Nigeria’s history of cohesion, citing the birthplaces of nationalist leaders Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chukwuemeka Ojukwu in Zungeru, Niger State, as evidence of the country’s shared historical connections.

He assured Abia residents of greater economic opportunities under an NDC administration, promising to transform Aba into an export hub and establish a stronger economic corridor linking the commercial city with Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to him, the proposed linkage would unlock commercial opportunities and create a new economic hub within the first few years of his administration.

He also pledged to prioritise national security, arguing that economic recovery, investment and development could not thrive in an atmosphere of insecurity.

Obi maintained that the government he and his running mate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, were seeking to form would pursue a Nigeria that works for everyone rather than a privileged few.

Abia has no 25% for Tinubu, Obi will sweep state — Nkole

Meanwhile, a former member of the House of Representatives and NDC senatorial candidate for Abia North, Hon. Uko Nkole, has declared that President Tinubu would not secure 25 per cent of the votes in Abia State in the 2027 presidential election.

Nkole, who spoke in an interview with Vanguard, expressed confidence that Obi would win the state, describing the enthusiasm at the NDC candidate’s town hall meeting as evidence of the party’s growing acceptance across Abia.

He predicted that the support for Obi would increase ahead of the 2027 elections, insisting that the NDC was positioned to win the presidential election and the senatorial seats in the state.

The former lawmaker said the peaceful and enthusiastic turnout at the event had reinforced his belief that Abia voters were ready for a change of government.

Dismissing the possibility of Tinubu securing 25 per cent of the votes in the state, Nkole declared that Abia was firmly behind Obi and the NDC.

“On the issue of 25 per cent for anybody, count it out. We don’t have any. There is nothing like that. It’s NDC, January 16, 2027, all the way. 100 per cent,” he said.

He also expressed confidence that the NDC would win the Abia North, Abia South and Abia Central senatorial seats, alongside other elective positions in the state.