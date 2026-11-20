Peter Obi

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has pledged massive investment in education and healthcare, improved electricity supply and an end to kidnapping if elected president in 2027.

Obi, who made the pledge on Friday during a visit to Onitsha, Anambra State, also said his proposed administration, with Rabiu Kwankwaso as his running mate, would prioritise national unity, job creation, security and the productive use of public resources.

The former Anambra State governor spoke during an inspection of a building being constructed for teachers of Christ the King College (CKC), Onitsha, his alma mater.

The building, which was already at the painting stage, is being funded by Obi and other contributors.

He said the project was aimed at providing teachers with a comfortable working environment and strengthening the quality of education.

“I am here to inspect the teacher’s house at CKC. This is my alma mater, and we are doing this to secure the pride of education and also give teachers the comfort they need to be able to impart knowledge on our children.

“I always come here to support what they do from time to time. I and others built this teacher’s house for the school. Education to me remains the tool for development. It is one investment that if I have the opportunity to serve Nigeria, everybody will visibly and measurably see our investment in education,” he said.

Obi recalled his interventions in schools during his tenure as governor, saying he believed education was central to societal development.

He added that teachers, security personnel and other workers needed decent accommodation to perform their duties effectively.

The NDC presidential candidate later attended a town hall meeting at C.J. Patterson Hall, All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, where he addressed party supporters and outlined his proposed administration’s priorities.

He said his partnership with Kwankwaso was aimed at uniting the country and addressing its security and economic challenges.

“Kwankwaso and I have formed a team, and that is the team that will unite Nigeria.

“We are not going to have a Nigeria where people will come and kidnap our schoolchildren. We will fight corruption, we want to use public money for public good, and from day one, you will feel it and you will know that a new team is in charge,” Obi said.

He promised to move the country from consumption to production, create employment opportunities and strengthen primary healthcare delivery.

“We will move Nigeria from consumption to production, and our people will get jobs. We want a country where if you are sick, you go to hospital and not church.

“We will ensure a functional primary healthcare centre in every ward in Nigeria. We will build 50,000 primary school blocks. We will invest in education, healthcare and other sectors you will be proud of,” he said.

On electricity, Obi said his proposed administration would increase power generation from the approximately 4,000 megawatts he cited as the country’s current output to 10,000MW.

He urged Nigerians to participate actively in the electoral process, describing the 2027 election as an opportunity to demand accountable leadership.

Obi also called on voters to protect their votes by remaining at polling units during counting and transmission of results.

“Nigerians have suffered enough, so all of you are contestants in this election through us. So go out on that day, take it as a day of sacrifice for Nigeria. Carry your food to the polling unit on that day, vote, stay there for counting and transmitting and make sure there is no rigging. That day is now declared a public holiday for vote defence,” he said.

He also criticised the borrowing record of the President Bola Tinubu administration, arguing that the country’s resources should be deployed more effectively for public benefit.

Earlier, activist and prominent Obi supporter, Aisha Yesufu, drew attention at the gathering when she opened her address by singing the former national anthem.

Defending her action, Yesufu said the song was intended to encourage Nigerians to rise and defend their country, insisting that she had not violated any law.

She said the country was facing serious security challenges and called for greater national unity, particularly between the North and South-East.

Yesufu also urged Nigerians to mobilise for the NDC, announcing plans for supporters to wear blue on Mondays to identify with the party and embark on street campaigns on Saturdays.

Addressing Obi directly, she said the campaign belonged to Nigerians and called for concerted efforts to secure the release of abducted schoolchildren.

Responding to the controversy over the former national anthem, Obi said there was no law prohibiting anyone from singing it.

“We started this event with the new national anthem and prayers, so after that, anyone who wants to sing whatever song before speaking is free to do so, and there is nothing wrong with it,” he said.

The senator representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh, who spoke on behalf of the party’s candidates, expressed confidence in the NDC’s electoral prospects.

Umeh described Obi’s campaign as a movement for national change and said the party expected substantial support from the South-East, while Kwankwaso would mobilise votes in the North.